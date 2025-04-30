BE golf coach says ‘good chemistry’ at the heart of young squad

Bishop England High School boys’ golf coach Jeff Burton says picking his favorite, or best team, during his tenure is a tough task.

“It’s like having to pick your favorite child,” Burton quipped. “You can pick one, but the others aren’t going to be happy.”

Golf and success go hand in hand at Bishop England, a school that has had an impressive run since 2005, when the golfers won their first of nine state championships.

The period from 2012 to today has been remarkable. Other than 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic pretty much shut down prep sports around the United States, the 13-year run is impressive, with six state titles and six second-place finishes.

That’s a lot of hardware for the trophy case and scores of gold and silver medals for the linksters.

Burton says there are two teams that are most memorable, talented, and his favorites.

One is the 2023 squad, a group that went to California and finished in the top five of a massive high school tournament that featured 45 teams from around the country. The Bishops won their first-ever Southern Cross championship and went on to win the state championship. All five of its golfers earned all-state honors.

Burton said he might be a little biased when it comes to his other favorite/best team, which is the 2015 squad. That squad included his son, Ben, along with Jamie Wilson and B.J. Grevey. Grevey is the son of former BE basketball coach Bryan Grevey. The 2015 season marked the third straight year the Bishops won a state title.

So what does this have to do with the 2025 squad?

Let Burton explain.

“This team is special,” said Burton. “This team is really, really, really good. Plus, it has really, really, really good chemistry.”

Burton also mentioned the team is very young, with only one senior on a roster that includes 13 golfers. The immediate future is bright, and the next few years could be very memorable.

The Bishops fared well in the prestigious Georgia-South Carolina Cup back in March, when they had their best finish ever in the tourney, claiming second place in the team standings behind T.L. Hanna High School out of Anderson, South Carolina. The Bishops put an exclamation point on their performance by finishing in the top spot for Day 2. T.L. Hanna topped BE by five strokes.

The Bishops’ top five golfers for the event were senior Daniel Donato, joined by Hunter Colwell, Merritt Mathesius, Sam Pelsnik, and Evan Hovde.

That quintet will face another big challenge this weekend when they compete in this year’s Southern Cross. The prestigious event showcases all of the top high school teams in the Palmetto State. It will be contested at the Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken.

“It’s like the state of South Carolina’s unofficial state championship, but only bigger because it includes public and private schools and all classes,” Burton said.

While the BE golf team’s success remains the same, the team’s makeup has changed.

Burton, who helped John Greavu develop the golf program and then took over as head coach in time for the 2019 season, said that year’s team had about 12 to 15 players, but only three were from Daniel Island.

This year’s squad has 13 players on the roster, and nine live on the island.

“That began to change after 2020,” Burton said. “It began with the pandemic, with all the migration down here. If you or your children play tennis or golf, how could you not consider Daniel Island? It’s a hotbed of opportunity.”