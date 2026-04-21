BE honors soccer icon Ed Khouri with new scholarship

Bishop England High School soccer legend Ed Khouri’s legacy will live on thanks to a scholarship in his honor that was the brainchild of current boys’ coach Brandon Costa, staff and soccer alumni.

Khouri retired at the end of the 2022 season and was the mastermind of a program that became the best boys’ soccer program in the history of the Palmetto State. The 79-year-old native of Jamaica is only one of five boys’ coaches who have reached 500 career victories.

Khouri coached BE for 29 years and finished with 513 career wins, and led the Bishops to 17 state championships.

Khouri’s success on the pitch was one of the reasons why the scholarship was created. But it wasn’t the only reason.

“Ed had a great vision,” said Costa, who played on three of Khouri’s state championship teams and led BE to a state title last spring. “Ed left a legacy of winning and commitment. But the thing he stressed most was family; to take care of family. Ed instilled that in us, and it became part of our culture.”

Costa made the announcement at a recent Bishop England match. The Battling Bishops presented Khouri with a green, gold, and black jersey, the official colors of Jamaica. The jersey also had the No. 17 on it to represent the state championship haul during Khouri’s tenure. The jersey also has small Jamaican and United States flags.

The first scholarship, worth $1,000, will be awarded at the team banquet, which will be held in May. Costa, who played on the championship teams from 2007 to 2009, said Khouri was all about the team.

“Ed cared. He cared about the team and he cared about us as individuals,” Costa said. “There weren't a lot of soccer scholarships back then, but he did whatever he could to get us to the next level. This is a way to thank him. It’s from all the players who have come through the program. This is a way to pay it forward.”

Khouri is remembered mostly for his work at BE, but his legacy is more than that.

Khouri was named the Adidas NSCAA National Coach of the Year in 2007 and is a member of the South Carolina High School Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame. He was an assistant with the Charleston Battery. He also was the founding father of the Daniel Island Soccer Academy, which was started almost two decades ago.

“I am honored. And, I am humbled,” Khouri said. “It is always nice to be recognized, and it makes it even more special when you are remembered by your players.

“I have a great love of the game,” Khouri added. “I’m passionate and I was glad to help spread futbol in South Carolina. Coaching was more than about winning. You were dealing with students who were dealing with classes and what happens in life. It was more than just soccer.”