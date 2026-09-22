BE linebacker Ponkow hits the books – and opposing quarterbacks

Bishop England linebacker Matthew Ponkow owns the school record for quarterback sacks.

He also owns a 4.66 GPA.

His accomplishments have earned praise from coach Logan Hall, who stresses academic accomplishment can translate to success on the gridiron.

“He’s a great person on and off the field,” Hall said. “He is the true definition of what it means to be a Battling Bishop. He shows up every day and competes.

“He is a multi-sport athlete, plays lacrosse in the spring,” Hall added. “He has a 4.6 GPA. Matthew is a true student-athlete.”

Ponkow is a senior captain who has enjoyed much success in his career. He is in his fourth year as a starter and has earned all-region honors three times.

He is a big reason why the Bishop defense allows only 10 points a game, and the team is 5-0 heading into the Sept. 25 clash against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School.

He recently broke the quarterback sack record, and his tally is 35.5 sacks heading into the weekend. He is closing in on the school record for career tackles as well. He has tallied 321 tackles and needs only 16 more to break the school record of 336, set by Hunter Alex, who graduated last year.

“It’s an honor to set the sack record,” said Ponkow, who has 81.5 tackles for a loss in his career. “Setting the school record has always been my goal. I love to rush the passer and bring him down.”

Said Hall: “He knew he was close going into the season, and we had all the confidence in the world that he would get it done.”

Ponkow’s athletic talent and academic acumen haven’t gone unnoticed. He will play at the next level, and his dream school is Duke University.

“That’s my dream,” Ponkow said. “But a lot would have to happen for that to become reality.”

Still, he has received offers from Charleston Southern, Newberry, and four Ivy League schools: Dartmouth, Brown, Penn, and Yale. Don’t be surprised if he gets an offer from Cornell as well because he is a legacy. His father, Andrew, was a wrestler in high school and attended Cornell.

In February, the younger Ponkow participated in the Cornell Big Red Football Junior Day.

“Either way, it’s a great combination,” Ponkow said of his college options. “I will get to play football and get one of the best educations out there.”

Ponkow is 6-foot-1, weighs 225 pounds, and is at ease as a linebacker or defensive end. Football keeps him busy in the fall and spring when he also plays lacrosse for the Bishops.

He’s played lacrosse for three years and has appeared in 41 games, scoring two goals. He’s also recorded 66 ground balls and 21 takeaways.

But sports aren’t the only thing that keeps Ponkow busy. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Finance Club.

He won the West Point Leadership award as part of the Science Olympiad team that came in second overall last year in South Carolina.