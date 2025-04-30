BE, Philip Simmons track teams ready for region championships

The Bishop England and Philip Simmons track and field programs fared well at the April 25 Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic Elite Meet, which was held at Spring Valley High School.

The Coaches Classic is the last major meet before the region championships, the first step in the journey to the state championships, which will be held the weekend of May 16-17.

This meet included all five classifications in the High School League as well as the top performers in the South Carolina Independent Schools Association, so finish times were more important than finish places. The meet does not keep team scoring.

While BE and Philip Simmons both have impressive boys’ teams, the Coaches Classic was a case of girl power as far as the two local schools were concerned.

The BE and Iron Horse girls combined for nine national elite performances.

BE’s Nora Brahim turned in an elite time of 5 minutes and 5.02 seconds in the 1,600 meters to lead the Bishops. Olivia Allen’s time of 56.51 seconds in the 400-meter dash and Katie Griffin’s leap of 3.2 meters in the pole vault were also elite.

Allen also competed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes for the Bishops. The Bishop girls’ 4x800-meter relay also competed at the Coaches Classic, while Kinsley Watson competed in the discus.

Laura Perry of Philip Simmons had an elite time of 5:08.73 in the 1,600 run, as did Ashley Roush and Hannah Hopson, who had respective performances in the pole vault of 3.65 and 3.2 meters.

Philip Simmons’ 4x100-meter relay team was the other girls’ entry.

As for the boys’ teams, Bishop England and Philip Simmons combined for two elite performances.

Jackson Muller of BE had a national elite clocking of 1:57.60 in the 800-meter run, while Philip Simmons standout Pierce Walker’s time of 9:20.42 in the 3,200-meter run was a national elite effort and the only gold medal the locals brought home.

The Bishops’ Austin Dao and Patrick Asher competed in the discus, while Matthew Yaun competed in the javelin, and Joseph Wright ran the 1,600 for the Iron Horse boys.

Bishop England’s remaining schedule begins with the Region 6-AAAA championships, slated for April 30 at Beaufort High School. The Bishops will compete in the Lower State championships on May 10 at Woodland High School, and the State championships, which are set for May 16 at Lower Richland High School.

Philip Simmons will compete in the Region 6-AA championships on April 30 at Woodland, and the State championships on May 16 at Spring Valley High School.

BISHOP ENGLAND TENNIS

The South Carolina High School League’s boys’ state tennis playoffs commenced this week, and Bishop England is the No. 1 seed in the Class AAAA Lower State bracket.

The Bishops received a first-round bye and will host the winner of the Hilton Head-South Florence match on May 1. Hilton Head and South Florence were scheduled to play April 29.

The Bishops, coached by Kristin Fleming-Arnold, are seeking their 23rd appearance in the state championship. The Bishops have won 12 state titles in that stretch, with their last title coming in 2019.