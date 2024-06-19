BE showcases two lacrosse players at national tournament

The Bishop England High School girls’ lacrosse machine won yet another state championship this spring.

But the Battling Bishops, perhaps, suffered their heaviest graduation losses ever, with 10 seniors and even a junior walking across the stage. That affected the entire midfield, attack, and goalie positions, which were depleted.

But before you give coach Jeff Weiner a box of Kleenex, and a shoulder to cry on, remember, this is Bishop England, a program so strong that its second team is better than most first teams in the Palmetto State.

And if you need proof, you should have been at the recent USA Lacrosse 2024 National Tournament, contested in Raleigh, North Carolina, featuring the top returning high school talent for 2025.

Most states were represented, including South Carolina, which breezed through the national showcase with a 4-0 record to win their eight-team blue bracket. The Sandlappers topped Long Island Metro (16-3), DC Metro (12-5), Utah (20-4), and Houston (13-2) to win the championship.

The talented teams demonstrated their skills in front of the coaches, who gathered to recruit and watch the NCAA crown a national champ.

It wasn’t unusual that the Bishops had two players in the showcase because they just might have the best program in the South. But what might have surprised LAX followers is that sophomore Natalie Noone was a force for the Palmetto State squad, starting as a midfielder.

During the just completed season that produced a 19-0 record and the program’s seventh championship, Noone was a backup defender for the Bishops.

“She’s one of the sophomores who played in the state championship,” Weiner said. “She’s very fast and very athletic. She had to learn quickly, and she’s got a bright future.”

Noone logged nine ground balls and caused four turnovers for the Bishops, who have not lost a match on the playing field since 2017.

Keira Tyler also impressed in North Carolina. She’s already committed to attending the University of Rhode Island.

The way Weiner describes Tyler’s position, she’s sort of the last hope when called into action.

“She’s the backer. Her position is not about stats,” Weiner said. “Her job is, when everyone else screws up, she’s the one who has to stop them from scoring.”

Tyler is a native of Westchester County in New York, which just happens to be a lacrosse hotbed and close to the area where Weiner lived before he moved to the Lowcountry.

Meanwhile, the Bishops and Philip Simmons teams are represented on the all-state teams that were picked by the state’s coaches association.

The Bishops’ Bo Rosato and Nini Clarke were named first team all-state midfield, while Henley Bredemann was named first team attack.

Tyler and Hanna Rosato were named first team defense, while the Iron Horses’ Hannah Patterson was second team defense.

The Bishops’ Lizzy Tompkins was the second team goalie.

Bredemann and Tyler were Lower State Players of the Year at attack and defender, respectively.