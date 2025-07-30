BE tugs hard this summer to keep momentum

July 18 was, literally, a day at the beach for the Bishop England High School football team.

The Bishops headed out to Sullivan’s Island for a light workout that included spikeball, sprint and agility drills, one-on-one races, tug-of-war and, most importantly - camaraderie - as second-year coach Logan Hall prepped his team one more time for the opening of fall camp.

It will be a little more intense when the Bishops hold their first fall practice this week because expectations are great for the team, which went 9-3 and won the Region 6-AAAA with a perfect record last season.

That might have been the surprise prep football story in the Palmetto State in 2024 considering the program entered last season with only seven victories in 32 games. This fall, the spotlight might feel like a klieg light for the Battling Bishops.

Hall said one of the keys to 2025 is that the team must match the intensity and mindset from last fall.

“We also have new faces in positions. How will they perform when it counts with the lights on?” Hall said. “That’s our job as a staff to get them ready for that test.”

The Bishops’ football program includes approximately 100 players, including varsity, junior varsity, and middle school.

“We lost some pieces, but we have a lot returning this year that played a ton of football for us last year,” Hall said. “It’s going to be exciting to watch.”

One of the returners is quarterback Quinn Mahoney. The 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pounder is coming off a big season where he passed for 2,461 yards and 23 touchdowns and just missed topping 3,000 yards in total offense.

“Quinn Mahoney has been impressive over the summer, shining on the field in passing leagues while working hard in the weight room.”

The Bishops also return their top receiver, Zach Balog. He caught 65 passes for 1,027 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bishop England will hold their first practice of the fall season this week. The Bishops will follow High School League protocol, transitioning to practicing with pads, and will compete in their first scrimmage on Aug. 7 against Lucy Beckham High School.

Hall said the concept of fall practices is different from his high school playing days.

“Times have changed because we get so much time with them in the summer,” Hall said. “We can get a lot done where we don’t cram in fall camp. I am of the belief that we practice smart and try to stay as healthy as possible. Beating guys up in practices hurts the team on Friday nights. The goal is to get to Fridays as mentally sharp and bodies fresh so they can fly around and make plays.”

In addition to Mahoney and Balog, Hunter Alex, Matthew Ponkow, Luke Russell are expected to be dominant players in camp who also provide leadership. The Tonon brothers, Brody, Chase, and Trevor, transfered to BE and are expected to make an impact.

“I’m more anxious for the kids because I want them to reach their goals and have the best season possible. They have put so much work into not being a one-hit wonder team that I want it for them,” Hall said.