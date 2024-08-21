Bendig builds a bold team, looks to break records

The Philip Simmons High School football team lost 16 seniors from last year’s squad that went 10-2 and included a talented cast of characters who rewrote the record book and set the standard for future Iron Horse teams.

And despite the loss of talent, coach Eric Bendig’s group begins the season ranked No. 7 in Class AA in a poll of South Carolina prep sportswriters.

“Of course, it’s always nice to get the recognition,” Bendig said. “But it’s the standard cliché: It’s not where you begin the season that matters. It’s where you end.”

The Iron Horses’ ability to reload rather than rebuild didn’t happen overnight. And it didn’t happen by accident.

Since Bendig was named coach, he’s refined his coaching staff, recruited student-athletes in the hallways and supplied the spirit that won over school administrators and the PSHS community.

He just didn’t build the varsity and junior varsity programs. Two years ago, he added a B-team, and this fall the Iron Horses will field this squad with only freshmen.

Bendig’s drive and dedication has paid off when you crunch the numbers. There are 137 players in the program, and some of the freshmen and sophomores could crack the two-deep on the depth chart as the season progresses.

Bendig’s record at PSHS indicates the struggles of building a program. He owns a 37-26 record. But now the Iron Horses have become a challenger as the season kicks off. The Iron Horses have won 28 of their last 36 games.

“We still have work to do,” Bendig said. “Our goal every year is to win the region and play and win in the Lower State and State championships. We haven’t done that.”

Despite the losses, the team has leadership – starting with quarterback Tavien Orellana, who begins his third year as starter. His numbers were down last year thanks to running back KJ Asbury, who combined to rush for more than 3,000 yards and averaged almost 10 yards per carry.

Orellana has passed for 2,378 yards and 32 touchdowns the past two seasons to lead the team to a 17-6 record.

The offensive line, which opened holes that produced 405 yards in total offense per game last year, is deep with Quamaine Vaughn, Danny Scarth, Tajuan Gibbs and Maquahi Washington.

Darriel Porcher, TJ Walker and Brody Tonon are the headliners in the running back room while Kolton Kellermann, Josiah Young and Cooper Webb will be deep-ball threats at receiver.

Corey Steed, one of the top sprinters in the state, should provide big-play capability from the slot position and could be used in the Wildcat formation.

The defense is stocked with Cam Richardson and Steed leading a deep secondary, while linebackers Tonon, Scarth and Ethan Chisolm play at 110 percent.

Alex Tchoryk, Mike Garnett and Quinnero Vaughn will anchor the defensive line.

The Iron Horses will compete in Region 6-AA along with Academic Magnet, Andrews, Burke, Timberland and Woodland. Philip Simmons kicks off the season Aug. 23 with a road game at Hanahan. The Iron Horses’ first home game is slated for the following weekend against Lucy Beckham on Aug. 30.