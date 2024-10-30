Bernie Mackara beats Garret McNally, wins gift card to Mac’s Daniel Island

Bernie Mackara takes this week’s Pigskin Pick’em with a score of 11-1 beating the 9-3 score from Garret McNally of Mac’s Daniel Island.

Bernie is an avid Eagles football fan. He, along with his wife Stephanie and son Jacob, moved to Daniel Island from the Philadelphia area in 2011 when Jacob was four years old. Jacob is now a senior at Bishop England High School.

“We knew Daniel Island was a special place when we visited in 2011 and it is even better today,” writes Bernie via email. “We are so fortunate to live in such a great place.”

“I love playing Pigskin Pick’em every week,” he writes. “Back in 2020 I also won a weekly contest, so it feels good to finally win again.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and win a $50 gift card to local businesses.

