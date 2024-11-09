Big wins for Bishop England, Philip Simmons ahead of rivalry game

The Bishop England High School football team defeated Hanahan 24-14 on Sept. 6 to up its record 2-0.

While two consecutive wins is a modest streak at best, it marked the first time since the 2021 season the Bishops picked up back-to-back victories.

Not only that, the triumph on the road against one of its most fierce rivals gave the Bishops a 2-0 record to begin the season for the first time since 2019 when the Bishops opened the campaign with wins against Baptist Hill and Philip Simmons.

Yes, coach Logan Hall’s tenure at the school has begun on a positive note. The Bishops, who won only seven out their last 32 games entering the 2024 season, have been impressive under Hall, who has instilled discipline and accountability while stressing a culture of brotherhood.

“Wins of any type are big from this program,” said Hall, who is in his first season as a head coach after serving as offensive coordinator at Pinewood Prep. “The players have confidence and a belief in themselves, and that’s the difference; that is allowing us to compete. We have a lot of room to improve, and we are excited to be at home this week.”

The Bishops will have a challenge when Eric Bendig’s Philip Simmons Iron Horses travel to Jack Cantey Stadium for a dose of Friday Night Lights. The Iron Horses, who stubbed their collective toe in Week 2 when they lost to Hanahan, rebounded with a 31-20 victory at Beaufort to improve to 2-1.

Bishop England 24, Hanahan 14

Quarterback Quinn Mahoney, who transferred in from Oceanside Collegiate Academy, had another impressive effort to lead the Bishops past the Hawks, who fell to 1-2. Mahoney completed 11 passes for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He has completed 22 of 34 passes in two games for 319 yards and four scores.

Running back Nate Anderson churned for 72 yards on 20 carries.

Philip Simmons 31, Beaufort 20

Philip Simmons roared back from the loss to Hanahan against the Eagles, taking a 21-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Two-way standout Kolten Kellermann arguably had the best single-game performance in the Iron Horses’ brief football history.

Kellermann was unreal on defense, although his two tackles seemed pedestrian. What opens your eyes when you glance at the stat sheet is that Kellermann intercepted two passes and recovered three fumbles to help his team win the turnover battle. The Iron Horses benefitted from eight Beaufort turnovers.

Kellermann also excelled on offense, catching five passes for 67 yards while scoring three touchdowns.

Quarterback Tavien Orellana completed 7 of 13 attempts for 72 yards and three touchdowns. Orellana added 51 yards on the ground on only five carries. He accounted for 123 of the Iron Horses’ 227 total yards.

Daniel Scarth led PSHS with 10 tackles, including one for a loss. He also recovered a fumble.

Philip Simmons is in the middle of a three-game road trip. The Iron Horses travel to Whale Branch on Sept. 20.