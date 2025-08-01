Bill Shirkey survives tiebreaker, beats Mingledorff and Patterson for $50 gift card to NY Butcher Shoppe

Bill Shirkey is the lucky winner of a $50 gift card to The New York Butcher Shoppe, defeating the 8-4 record of Mingledorff and Patterson Attorneys at Law.

Shirkey’s 10-2 record tied with other reader entries, but no one correctly picked the tiebreaker. The tied entries were put into a hat, and Shirkey’s name was randomly drawn for the win.

“I like playing the Pigskin Pick’em in order to give me some football teams to root for each weekend, other than the New York Giants (rough season this year),” Shirkey said.

“My wife and I relocated to the area this past summer from Morris County, New Jersey,” Shirkey said. “Our two daughters moved down here over the past of couple years, and we have followed them and are loving it here!”