Bishop boys' basketball looks to get healthy ahead of region play

When Bishop England High School boys’ basketball coach Daniel Eykyn talks about his team’s potential for the 2025-26 season, he likens it to a jigsaw puzzle.

“We have all the pieces to challenge for a region championship,” said Eykyn, who is in his second year at the helm of the program. “We just need to put them all together, limit turnovers, and get fully healthy.”

The Bishops, who were wrapping up the non-region portion of their schedule with an appearance in the Carolina Invitational, picked up five victories in the first 10 games, playing a challenging schedule that included some of the biggest Class AAAAA teams in the Lowcountry. The schedule also included Porter-Gaud School, a powerhouse team that competes in SCISA.

“The season is off to a good start,” Eykyn said. “We have played a tough schedule that will prepare us for region play. This season, we have dealt with a few injuries and illnesses, as opposed to last season. We have more experience to weather issues, but still only have four seniors on the roster, with just three healthy at this point.”

Last season, Eykyn replaced longtime coach Bryan Grevey and led the Bishops to a 12-15 record and a spot in the Class AAAA state playoffs, despite inheriting a team that lost eight seniors after going 19-9 in Grevey’s last season.

The injuries and illnesses this winter have allowed some of the younger players a chance to showcase their skills. That includes sophomore guard James Matsik, who is having a season to remember.

He is averaging 12.6 points per game, and has cashed in on 17 of 51 three-point attempts to place him in the top 20 in the state among Class AAAA players. He is collecting 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.

“We are not surprised by his ability to score the basketball,” Eykyn said. “He is just a sophomore and is learning to affect the game in other areas.”

Veteran Drew Gallagher earned all-region honors last winter and is having a strong season, averaging 9 points a game, hitting 52 percent of his shots. He is strong on both ends of the court, averaging 5.2 rebounds per game.

Sam Pelsnik is another key returner. He has been dominant at times, averaging 11.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per outing. Junior William Donato helps out with 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.8 assists per game.

“The biggest positive is our depth,” Eykyn said. “Anyone can go in and provide solid minutes. Turnovers have been our Achilles' heel thus far.”

The Bishops compete in Region 6-AAAA and will challenge for league supremacy. May River High School, which is 13-0, seems to be the favorite to win the region title. Hilton Head and Bluffton should be strong as well.