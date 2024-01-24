Bishop England bumped up to Class AAAA from Class AA

Bishop England High School, one of the most successful schools in state history when it comes to the athletics arena, suffered a major defeat when the High School League’s Executive Committee appeals panel voted to deny the Bishops’ bid to compete at the Class AAA level, rather than Class AAAA, during the realignment process.

The High School League realigns schools every two academic years by enrollment and the next scheduled realignment is for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years.

The realignment process drew attention this time because of the league’s decision to use a “multiplier” to determine student enrollment for athletics. Students from outside a school’s attendance zone count as three students, not one. The High School League came up with the multiplier formula to even the playing field of competitive balance between public schools and private or charter schools.

Bishop England, which has an enrollment of about 750 students, will have 1,099 students because of the multiplier.

“It’s frustrating, but our kids will adapt,” said BE co-athletic director Bill Warren. “The kids will play anybody. We will find a way to succeed.”

The Bishops, who competed at Class AA during the most recent realignment, wanted to compete at Class AAA because the only Class AAAA schools in the area are concentrated in the Hilton Head-Beaufort area and includes Hilton Head, Beaufort, May River and Bluffton. Or, the Bishops could be placed in a region that includes mainly Columbia area or Florence area schools. The High School League will announce the official region members on Jan. 26.

That means the Bishops will face long bus rides during the week and weekend when it comes time to travel.

“On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays, our student-athletes will have to get out of school early, and that will affect their academics,” Warren said. “It means they will get home at about 11 or 12 o’clock, which will affect their homework. If we ended up in the region with teams in the Beaufort area, three of the schools will be 105 miles away – one way.”

Meanwhile, Philip Simmons High School moves from Class AAA to AA with 608 students. The Iron Horses could be placed in a region that includes Burke, Timberland, Lake Marion and Academic Magnet.

LIVESAY TO SEWANEE

Bishop England High School baseball standout Tye Livesay has committed to play for Sewanee, the University of the South.

“He has a ton of potential as a pitcher,” BE coach Mike Darnell said. “He is a great kid who has gotten the chance to play in college because of a tireless work ethic and sheer determination. He is very smart and does extremely well in the classroom. He is the type of kid you wish for as a coach.”