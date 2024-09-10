Bishop England dominates Hilton Head; team sprints to 5-1 record

Bishop England High School football coach Logan Hall insists it won’t be long before the Bishops play a complete game, 48 minutes of frenzied football with near-flawless efforts on both sides of the ball.

But for now, if you are a Bishop backer, you have to settle for performances such as the team’s 21-7 victory over Hilton Head on Oct. 4, in a game played at Jack Cantey Stadium that marked the beginning of Region 6-AAAA play.

The Bishops scored on two of their first four offensive possessions and forced five turnovers, including a pick-six interception by Tomas Curl. All three scores came in the

first half.

“This is the result of putting in the work in the offseason,” Hall said. “I thought the work, the commitment was impressive, and that we were on the cusp of something special.

“But we play one good quarter or one good half, and then we sputter,” Hall continued. “But, we have to play four good quarters.”

The Bishops won their second consecutive game to push their record to 5-1, including 1-0 in league play. The Seahawks fell to 4-1, 0-1.

The Bishops jumped to a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and upped their advantage to 21-0 at halftime. Hilton Head scored in the third quarter to avoid the shutout.

Bishop England quarterback Quinn Mahoney continues to shine. He completed touchdown passes to senior wideouts Nicholas Burnetti and Jacob Mackara to give the Bishops a 14-0 lead. It was Mackara’s third TD reception of the season and Burnetti’s second TD reception for six points.

Curls’ interception return in the second quarter closed out BE’s scoring. Ian Kitchin intercepted two passes, while Zach Balog and Vicente Robayo also picked off passes.

“We got off to an unbelievable start,” Hall said. “But we have to finish out the game. We sputtered in the second half.”

While the Bishops haven’t played the perfect game yet this season, the change in the team from past years and the 2024 campaign have been remarkable.

The Bishops are just two victories away from matching their victory total win total for the previous three seasons combined. The offense, which scored only 141 points in 10 games last fall, has already tallied 163 points in 2024.

If defense wins championships, the Bishops just might be on the fast track. They have allowed only 79 points in six games. The Bishops surrendered 34 of those points in their only loss of the season.

The Bishops will remain at home for this weekend’s Friday Night Lights. They host May River in a game that could go a long way determining the region champion.

The Riversharks are coming off a 42-6 victory over Colleton County to improve to 5-0, including 1-0 in conference play.