Bishop England girls’ lacrosse team seeks a crazy 8th title out of 9

The Bishop England High School girls’ lacrosse team has not lost on the playing field since April 10, 2017, when Charlotte LAX power Myers Park High School sent the Bishops reeling.

Could 2025 be the year the Bishops experience the agony of defeat?

Coach Jeff Weiner admits graduation losses were heavy with a dozen players, including nine starters, crossing the stage during last May’s ceremonies. The biggest losses were Henley Bredemann and Bo Rosato, a pair of all-America superstars.

“We lost all of our offense and our goalie,” Weiner said. “We never had losses like that. We lost four players the year before, but nothing like this. The girls knew the system, knew how to play. Now, I’m going to have to do more coaching.”

Last season was about domination. The Bishops outscored opponents 327-39. The team beat Riverside High School 22-2 in the state championship, and it would have been a worse margin if not for the grace of a running clock. The Bishops outscored playoff foes 75-6.

This season, the Bishops’ success might just depend on defense and determination.

“We have some holes to fill, no doubt about it,” said Weiner, whose team is seeking its eighth state championship in the last nine years. “But our goal is the same, and that’s to play in the state championship.”

While the Bishops lost two All-America selections and seven other talented starters, don’t feel sorry for Weiner just yet.

Two players, who will have key roles during the 2025 campaign, helped the South Carolina team go 4-0 over the summer in the USA Lacrosse 2024 National Tournament, which featured some of the top returning players in the country.

Natalie Noone was a force for the Palmetto State squad, starting as a midfielder. She was a backup defender as a sophomore last spring.

Keira Tyler also played well. She’s committed and will play for the University of Rhode Island.

While Bo Rosato now plays for Johns Hopkins, her sister, Hannah, will be a major contributor this spring.

“She’s a really good athlete,” Weiner said of the younger Rosato, who leads the BE basketball team in scoring. She probably would have started on most teams as a midfielder last year.”

Maggie Allen, who missed last season with a knee injury, returns for her senior season and is listed as a midfielder/attacker.

Piper Hamrick is the starting goalie after backing up Lizzy Tompkins last year. Hamrick played in 10 games, accumulating 384 minutes. She recorded 11 saves and allowed 1.3 goals per game.

Bridget Mullery returns as a starting defender. She logged 11 groundballs last spring and caused 13 turnovers. Catherine Ugan is solid as a midfielder, while Kate Moldenhauer provides solid defense.

Taylor Ayers showed promise last spring as a sophomore with four goals and three assists in 10 games. She is the daughter of Peter Ayers, who coaches tennis star Emma Navarro. Sisters Olivia and Gracie Seymour will have key roles. Olivia is a senior defender, and Gracie is a promising sophomore who plays attack.

“Our defense will be good,” Weiner said. “Our offense is not going to score 19 goals a game. Still, we’re going to have a talented team.”