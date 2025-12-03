Bishop England girls’ LAX home loss ends impressive winning streak

The streak is finally over.

The Bishop England High School girls’ lacrosse team finally lost a match on the field when they dropped a 13-7 homefield decision to Georgia state power, Johns Creek High School, on March 1.

It marked the first time coach Jeff Weiner’s squad lost a match on the field since April 10, 2017, when Charlotte, North Carolina, LAX heavyweight Myers Park High School defeated the Bishops.

If you are wondering how long that undefeated streak was, wonder no more: it was 2,882 days.

(In 2023, the Bishops forfeited five wins when the South Carolina High School League ruled the Bishops used an ineligible player. The forfeits officially counted as losses and ended the Bishops’ 98-game winning streak and the Bishops’ six-year reign as the best team in the Palmetto State.)

The 2025 Bishops also had another streak end on March 8 when they lost to Lexington High School, marking the first time they lost to a team from South Carolina since March 7, 2017, when Greenville’s J.L. Mann High School beat the Bishops. That ended a 2,923-day win streak against Palmetto State teams.

Last year, the Bishops outscored their opponents 327-39, culminating with a 22-2 victory over Greer’s Riverside High School in the state championship, a match played with a running clock because of the lopsided score.

Weiner said his team had some holes to fill as they prepared for the 2025 season after losing nine starters, including two All-America selections from last year’s team.

This spring, the Bishops are seeking their eighth state title in nine years. They owned a 2-2 record and outscored foes 54-28 heading into a March 15 home clash against Spartanburg High School at Jack Cantey Stadium. They follow that up with a home game against J.L. Mann on March 17.

PSHS’ Corey Steed shines

It was only the second track and field meet of the season, but Philip Simmons High School sprint star Corey Steed was in postseason form when the Iron Horses competed in the 2025 Azalea/Zaxby’s Invitational on March 8. The meet, hosted by Summerville High School, featured 30 teams.

Steed, who won silver medals at the Class AAA state championships last spring in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 4x100-meter relay, placed first in all three events at the Azalea.

Steed ran the 100 and 200 with respective times of 10.87 and 21.80 seconds. His time in the 200 finals and the 200 prelims were national elite efforts.

Steed ran the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter relay team that also finished with a gold medal and a time of 42.91. Other members of the relay team included Jeremiah Richardson, Cameron Richardson, and Cameron Steed.

The Iron Horses finished the event in third place with 56 points, as Summerville won the boys’ championship, securing 66.6 points with Cane Bay High School finishing second with 62.5.

In the girls’ meet, the Iron Horses held down seventh place with 34.5 points. Julia Reilly had the only first-place finish for the PSHS girls, winning the long jump with a leap of 16 feet and 8.75 inches.

Fort Dorchester High School edged out Summerville and Wando for the first-place victory in the girls’ meet. The Patriots scored 78 points, the Green Wave tallied 75, and Wando 74.