Bishop England girls’ soccer drops an overtime thriller to Oceanside

It was another thriller, a match that tested the will, talent, and spirit of every competitor – and perhaps the coaches and fans as well.

Bishop England High School and Oceanside Collegiate Academy collided in the girls’ Class AA Lower State soccer championship and produced another classic match in front of a big crowd in Mount Pleasant.

Unfortunately for the Bishops, it was a case of another heartbreak.

Oceanside scored a 1-0 victory over the Bishops in a match that might have seemed to go on forever. There was no score after 80 minutes of regulation, and two 10-minute overtime periods produced nil.

At just about the time some might have been thinking of a PK shootout, the Landsharks scored a golden goal with just under two minutes in sudden death.

It was another close encounter between the two schools, as the Landsharks topped the Bishops for the third time this season, and the second time they needed overtime to top the Bishops.

“If you go back to the first game, it was 5-0, and then they beat us on penalty kicks,” BE coach Netha Kreamer said. “The third time, we lose on a golden goal. I told the girls to stand up and be proud of their effort. We are an amazing team that played an amazing team.”

The Landsharks went on to win their fourth consecutive state championship, topping Christ Church, 2-0.

The Bishops will say goodbye to six seniors on the roster: Emma Darnell, Kristjana Deveau, Lily Hodge, Mary Nell Miller, El George, and Sadie Bailey.

Deveau and Hodge will play in the North-South All-Star Game, while Deveau, Darnell, and Bailey were all-state.

“The team came together,” Kreamer said. “They had that bond of sisterhood. They play for each other and are a tremendous group of young women on and off the field. They will be successful in whatever they choose.”

It marked the Bishops’ final season as a Class AA school. Next year, the Bishops will compete in Class AAAA.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

Philip Simmons High School found itself in fourth place after Day 1 of the Class AAA state golf championships. The two-day event began on May 13 and was scheduled to conclude on May 14.

Wren High School took a 301-303 lead over Blue Ridge High School after 18 holes at the 6,500-yard Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina University. Gilbert High School was third with 309, while the Iron Horses carded 314. Beaufort High was in fifth place, one shot behind the Iron Horses.

Meanwhile, defending Class AA champ Bishop England was in second place after the first day of competition in Cheraw. The Bishops carded a 294, which was seven shots behind Day 1 leader Oceanside Collegiate.

“It’s a two-horse race at the top,” said BE coach Jeff Burton. “The good thing is we are paired with them today. That, of course, is if Mother Nature cooperates. If we can’t finish the round, it reverts back to Day 1 scores.”

Look for the final results at thedanielislandnews.com.