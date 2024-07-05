Bishop England girls peak in soccer playoffs

One of the best girls’ soccer rivalries in the Palmetto State will be in the spotlight on May 7 when Bishop England travels to Oceanside Collegiate Academy in the Class AA Lower State Championship.

The Bishops ended the regular season with three straight losses but have experienced peak performance in the postseason.

The Bishops reached the Lower State showdown by walloping York Preparatory Academy 10-0 on May 4. Wait, there’s more: They opened the playoffs with a 7-0 victory over Green Sea Floyds High School and followed that up with a 9-0 victory over Woodland High School in the second round.

The BE-OCA games are intense and interesting to watch. The Bishops are 13-7-2 this spring, and the Landsharks handed BE two of the setbacks.

Last spring, the Bishops lost to the Landsharks in the Lower State championship by a 2-0 decision.

The Bishops had plenty of star power against York Prep.

Kristjana Deveau was impressive against York Prep with four of the team’s seven assists. She leads the team with 38 points, including nine goals and 20 assists.

The team’s second-leading scorer is freshman Sophia Demarco. She found the net four times against the Patriots, who finished the season with a 14-3-2 mark. She has 31 points, including 15 goals and one assist.

Katie DeVries and Lilly Hodge each scored two goals.

The Bishop girls are the only Daniel Island soccer team still standing.

The Philip Simmons girls finished with a 13-9-1 record after losing to Camden High School in the third round. The Iron Horses opened postseason play with a 13-0 conquest of Aynor High School. The Iron Horses survived Dreher High School in an overtime thriller, 3-2, in the second round.

The Iron Horse boys had a memorable season with a 20-4 record and first place in Region 8-AAA. Waccamaw halted the Iron Horses’ nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 third-round decision. They beat Dillon and Brookland-Cayce High Schools to reach the third round.

The Bishop England boys, under first-year coach Brandon Costa, finished 7-4 after losing to Academic Magnet at Ravenel Stadium.

Boys tennis

The Bishop England boys tennis team entered the Class AA playoffs as the No. 5 seed and opened the postseason by beating Fox Creek High School 5-1 while dropping a 4-3 thriller to Academic Magnet to exit the playoffs.

The Philip Simmons boys won the Region 8-AAA championship in regular season play.

In the state playoffs, the Iron Horses had a first-round bye and topped Brookland-Cayce to advance. But the Waccamaw Warriors posted a victory over the Iron Horses in the third round.