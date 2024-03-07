Bishop England lacrosse players earn All-American honors

It’s become a rite of spring.

The Bishop England girls’ lacrosse team goes undefeated during the regular season, wins a state championship, and then cleans up on post-season individual honors.

That was the case again in 2024, as the Battling Bishops went undefeated and won their seventh state title in the last eight years.

Meanwhile, Henley Bredemann and Bo Rosato were on most postseason all-star teams, including the USA Lacrosse All-American team.

But it wasn’t only the girls’ team, the Bishops were also represented on the boys’ All-American team.

Senior Michael Ugan was named to the squad after leading the Bishops to an 11-5 record, experiencing one of the best statistical seasons in the Palmetto State.

The senior was second in the state for goals scored, according to MaxPreps.com, with 77. He added 24 assists to finish with 101 points.

“To my knowledge, he’s the first one (from the boys team) to make it,” Bishop England boys’ coach Josh Lesko said. “He battled injuries his first three seasons and really started to come on at the end of his junior season.

“He became one of the top offensive players in the state, and he relishes the role. When the game is tight, he steps up.”

That was the case in a game against A.C. Flora High School this spring, when the Bishops posted a 16-13 victory. Ugan collected 11 goals and three assists to lead the Bishops to the triumph.

“He’s just a complete player,” Lesko said. “He’s a fantastic leader, and he’s just such a competitor. To be honest with you, any time he steps on the field, we have a chance.”

Meanwhile, Rosato and Bredemann were both on the girls varsity team for four years and never lost a game on the field, winning two state championships in 2021 and this past season.

Both played in 71 games in their careers and were among the stat leaders in South Carolina this season.

Rosato was named All-American for the second straight year. Last spring, she tallied 52 goals and 45 assists and followed that up with 57 goals and 54 assists to account for 111 points.

She finished her career with 174 goals and 121 assists.

Last year, girls’ coach Jeff Weiner was asked. ‘Just how good is Rosato?’ He replied, “She’s going to Johns Hopkins. That’s all you need to know.”

Bredemann, who will play collegiately at the Catholic University of America, scored 65 goals and tallied 47 assists to account for 112 points this spring.

She finished her career with 221 goals and 139 assists.

“Bo and Henley were both major reasons we didn’t lose a game during their four years on our team,” Weiner said.

“They are all-around players who could play any position on the field and contribute to every facet of the game. This honor was well-earned and well-deserved.”