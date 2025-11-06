Bishop England out to prove successful year was no football fluke

If you think Logan Hall and his Bishop England High School football team are going to be one-hit wonders, think again.

The Bishops were the surprise success story in the Palmetto State last fall when they posted a 9-3 record in Hall’s first year at the helm of the program.

Not bad for a team that struggled not only to win games but also to score touchdowns. The Bishops were 7-25 the past three seasons and averaged 12 points in 32 games before Hall’s arrival on campus.

What will Hall and his players do for an encore?

“The standard has been set; the goals are the same,” Hall said after the completion of spring practice. “Compete for a region championship and practice Thanksgiving week.”

Hall wasn’t surprised by the Bishops’ success in 2024 because he, his staff, and players committed to changing the standard at BE. The team’s collective mindset was to work hard every day, to never give up, and to be sound fundamentally and schematically.

The spring practices and game offered proof of how much things have changed within the program.

“Last year we could not have a spring game because so many student-athletes are dual-sport athletes, and we were still putting a staff together, still trying to figure out who was playing and in what positions. We were meeting with guys on the fence who stepped away from the team.

“This year, the staff was in place, interest level was up, and we had a great night at Jack Cantey Stadium with our first spring game,” Hall continued. “We had a couple hundred fans and youth teams at the game, which made for a great environment for our young men to compete.”

The Bishops, who won the Region 6-AAAA championship last fall, must find replacements for 19 seniors who provided talent and leadership.

“They changed the culture of this team and left a legacy that will not be forgotten,” Hall said. “With all the adversity they faced and to bounce back and end on such a high note – that prepares them for life after sports. That is what high school football is all about.”

The team still has talent on both sides of the ball despite the graduation. Key returners on offense include quarterback Quinn Mahoney, wide receiver Zach Balog, and linemen Patrick Verner and Shep Hulen.

Mahoney was a threat with his passing and running ability as he collected 2,950 yards in total offense and accounted for 30 touchdowns. He completed 170 of 305 passes for 2,461 yards and 23 touchdowns. Balog was on the receiving end of 65 of those completions with 1,027 yards and seven touchdowns.

The top returners on defense include linebacker Hunter Alex, defensive back Jacob Mahoney, and lineman Matthew Ponkow.

Alex was in on 113 tackles and recorded 11.5 tackles for a loss, including 1.5 QB sacks. Ponkow had a remarkable sophomore season last year with 98 tackles. He logged 23 tackles for a loss, including 11 sacks. Mahoney was credited with 42 tackles.

The Bishops open the season at home against St. John’s High School on Aug. 29.