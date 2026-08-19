Bishop England, Philip Simmons 2026 Football Schedules
Wed, 08/19/2026 - 12:30pm admin
2026 PHILIP SIMMONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 at Hanahan
Aug. 28 at Porter-Gaud
Sept. 4 Bishop England
Sept. 11 at Cane Bay
Sept. 11 Georgetown
Oct. 2 at Woodland*
Oct 9 Lake Marion*
Oct. 16 Academic Magnet*
Oct. 23 at Timberland*
Oct. 30 at Battery Creek
*Region game
2026 BISHOP ENGLAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 Porter-Gaud
Aug. 28 Lucy Beckham
Sept. 4 at Philip Simmons
Sept. 11 West Ashley
Sept. 18 at Hampton County
Sept. 25 at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Oct. 2 at North Charleston*
Oct 16 at Oceanside Collegiate Academy*
Oct 23 Georgetown*
Oct 30 Hanahan*
*Region game