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Bishop England, Philip Simmons 2026 Football Schedules

Wed, 08/19/2026 - 12:30pm admin
2026 PHILIP SIMMONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 at Hanahan
Aug. 28 at Porter-Gaud
 
Sept. 4 Bishop England
Sept. 11 at Cane Bay
Sept. 11 Georgetown 
 
Oct. 2 at Woodland*
Oct 9  Lake Marion*
Oct. 16 Academic Magnet*
Oct. 23 at Timberland*
Oct. 30  at Battery Creek
*Region game
 
2026 BISHOP ENGLAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 Porter-Gaud
Aug. 28 Lucy Beckham
 
Sept. 4  at Philip Simmons
Sept. 11 West Ashley
Sept. 18 at Hampton County
Sept. 25 at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
 
Oct. 2 at North Charleston*
Oct 16 at Oceanside Collegiate Academy*
Oct 23  Georgetown*
Oct 30  Hanahan*
*Region game

Daniel Island Publishing

291 Seven Farms Drive
Second Floor
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

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