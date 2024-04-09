Bishop England shuts out St. John’s, 56-0

It was one game, 48 minutes of football, which means it’s way too early to determine if this will be a trend or an anomaly.

Whatever it was, the Bishop England High School football team was offensive in its season-opener at St. John’s High School on Aug. 30, and that’s a good thing if you are a BE booster.

After three seasons that produced a combined 7-25 record and 12.1 points a game during the stretch, the Bishops seemed to have found their man – and offense. The Bishops blasted St. John’s 56-0 in Coach Logan Hall’s debut as the Bishops’ head coach as the Bishops shone on both sides of the ball.

Hall came to Bishop England from Pinewood Prep, where he served as offensive coordinator. Last fall, Hall oversaw a Pinewood offense that averaged 39.8 points a game en route to an 8-4 season. The Panthers struggled to begin 2023 with three consecutive losses, but the team won eight of the next nine games, averaging 54.6 points per contest.

Quarterback Quinn Mahoney, who transferred from Oceanside Collegiate Academy, was laser sharp, completing 11 of 14 passing for 170 yards and two TDs. He also scored on a keeper in his one half of work.

Jacob Mackara was his favorite target with four receptions for 78 yards and a score while Nick Brunetti caught his first career TD pass.

Nate Anderson benefitted from some good holes by the Bishops’ offensive line and finished with 84 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries.

But offense was just half of the story as the Bishops recorded their first shutout since 2019.

St. John’s finished with no total yardage as the Bishops picked off two passes, forced two fumbles, and recorded a safety.

Fletcher Ethington-Carl led the defense with nine tackles in one half of work. He was credited with four tackles for a loss and an interception.

Oliver Mason intercepted the first pass of his career and scored on the return.

It won’t be as easy the next two weeks as the Bishops have two rivalry games. The Bishops travel to Hanahan High School this weekend and then host Philip Simmons on Sept. 13.

LUCY BECKHAM TOPPLES PHILIP SIMMONS, 38-9

Meanwhile, Philip Simmons fell to 1-1 on the season as Lucy Beckham blasted the Iron Horses 38-9.

Philip Simmons suffered its worst loss since the abbreviated 2020 schedule when Woodland posted a 49-13 victory in October.

The Iron Horses, who topped Hanahan 28-26 in the 2024 season opener, didn’t have the offensive firepower they displayed last fall when the team went 10-2.

The Iron Horses managed only 208 yards in total offense against Lucy Beckham, which evened its record at 1-1.

Quarterback Tavien Orellana led the Iron Horses with 43 yards rushing on four carries while completing nine of 19 passing for 74 yards.

Brody Tonon scored the Iron Horses’ only TD on a short run while C.J. Falotico booted a 43-yard field goal.

The Iron Horses host Beaufort High School Sept. 6. The Eagles enter the game with an 0-2 record.