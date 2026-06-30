Bishop England's Olivia Allen competes in national track meet

Olivia Allen, a two-sport star at Bishop England High School, recently concluded her junior season by competing in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals, which were held June 18-21 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Allen finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.46 seconds during the Class AAAA state championship last month. She faced some of the best 400 sprinters in the United States in the City of Brotherly Love. She posted a time of 59.13, which was well below her time at state, and placed her 97th out of 103 runners.

Allen had a big effort at the Class AAAA state qualifier this spring with a silver medal in the 400 dash while helping the Bishops’ 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays.

Allen holds three individual school records: the 100, 200, and 400 dashes.

“Olivia is very talented, and she works very hard every day,” Coach Tony Colizzi said. “She puts in the time to be the best she can be. She is hoping to run in college.”

Allen is a key player on the Bishops’ girls’ basketball team with the ability to play either forward or guard for coach Paul Runey’s team. She averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 steals, and 2.7 steals per game for the Bishops, who posted an 18-10 record and reached the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs during the 2025-26 season.

INTERIM COMMISSIONER

Amy Boozer was named the interim commissioner of the South Carolina High School League.

Boozer has served as associate commissioner since 2016. Her appointment was announced after longtime commissioner Dr. Jerome Singleton’s retirement, which is set for this summer.

Before joining the High School League, Singleton was an assistant principal at Dutch Fork High School; an assistant athletic director, teacher, and coach at Burke High School; an assistant principal at Northside Junior High School; a teacher and coach at Greenwood High School; and a coordinator at Brewer Intermediate School.

The league’s executive committee was scheduled to begin a search for a permanent commissioner on July 1. As interim commissioner, Boozer is responsible for the overall leadership, administration, and governance of SCHSL operations.

“Amy’s leadership experience, commitment to educational athletics, and deep understanding of the league make her exceptionally qualified to guide the SCHSL during this transition,” executive committee president Dr. Adam Lanford said in a news release. “We are confident in her ability to provide stability and continued service to our member schools, coaches, and student-athletes.”

Before joining the High School League, Boozer coached softball and volleyball at Newberry High School. She also was the chair of the physical education department.