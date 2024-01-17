Bishop girls’ basketball team wins an overtime thriller

The Bishop England High School girls’ basketball team holds down the top spot in Class AA in the most recent South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s poll.

Coach Paul Runey’s team owns a 17-1 record, including a 16-game winning streak after a thrilling 45-42 overtime victory over Timberland High School. The dramatic triumph over the Wolves gave the Bishops a 2-0 record in Region 7-AA.

The Bishops’ average margin of victory was 30 points heading into the Timberland game, but needed a 3-point goal by Izzy Woods to force overtime. The Bishops outscored Timberland 4-1 in overtime to gain the win. Hanna Rosato led the Bishops with 13 points and Woods chipped in with 11.

The Bishop boys’ team has enjoyed a solid season as well, and were tied for 10th in the Palmetto State along with Greer Middle College.

Coach Bryan Grevey’s squad began play this week with a 12-6 record, including 2-0 in Region 7-AA.

The Bishops have used a balanced attack to grab a share of the conference lead. Jack van de Erve leads the Bishops with 14.1 points per game, while Aiden Alexander averages 12.1 points, thanks to 59% shooting from 2-point range. Andrew Puckhaber averages 9.9 points.

BE TO APPEAL CLASSIFICATION

Bishop England High School officials were scheduled to travel to Columbia Jan. 17 to appeal the South Carolina’s High School League’s preliminary alignment for member schools for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years that would push Bishop England from a Class AA to Class AAAA because of the high school league’s multiplier formula to level the playing field between public schools and private or charter schools.

Approximately two dozen, or 10% of the high school league members planned appeals, which were slated to begin Jan. 16. The HSL will announce the final classifications on Jan. 26, while schools can appeal their placement in regions by Feb. 6.

Currently, Bishop England is slated to be in a Class AAAA region that will include Colleton Country, Hilton Head and Bluffton.

Meanwhile, Philip Simmons High School drops from Class AAA to Class AA for the next two academic years. The Iron Horses are scheduled to compete in a region that should include Academic Magnet Timberland, Burke and Lake Marion.

UPDATE ON COACH RUNEY'S RUN AT ALL-TIME COACHING RECORD

Last week we reported that Bishop England basketball coach Paul Runey became the second all-time winningest girls’ basketball coach in South Carolina history and that he was 30 victories behind Anne Long on the all-time list. On Jan. 8, the South Carolina High School League updated Long’s career wins from 824 to 861, widening the gap by an additional 37 wins.

KICK CRAIG TO WOFFORD

Bishop England High School’s Cavan Craig will continue his academic and athletic endeavors at Wofford College.

The 5-10, 185-pound senior was one of the top punter/kickers in the Palmetto State his senior season, averaging 42 yards per punt, while landing 15 punts inside the 20-yardline for the Battling Bishops.

Craig joined the varsity team midway through his sophomore season and did double duty for coach John Cantey’s team. He also played soccer his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“It’s in-state and probably offers one of the best educational opportunities,” said Craig, who has a 3.7 GPA. “It’s a small school, and it feels like a tight-knit community.”

Craig will join another BE special teams star at Wofford: long snapper Tommy DiLiegro. He was a three-year letterman at BE.