Bishop girls' volleyball team chasing bid for 30th state championship

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Bishop England High School girls’ volleyball team’s bid for its 30th state championship in 50 years is still going strong after the Bishops defeated Beaufort 3-0 on Oct. 27 at Father O’Brien Gymnasium in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.

The Bishops are the No. 2 seed in the Lower State and have been playing well when it means the most. The victory marked the fifth straight match where the Bishops blanked their foe 3-0. That includes a 3-0 triumph over Lower Richland High School in the first round of the playoffs.

Coach Cindy Baggott’s team, which improved to 19-11, will host No. 3 seed Hartsville on Oct. 29 in a Lower State semifinal. The Red Foxes recorded their third straight victory with a 3-0 victory over North Augusta to improve to 26-10.

No. 1 seed Gray Collegiate Academy will host May River High School in the other Lower State semifinal. The state championship match is set for Saturday, Nov. 8.

Meanwhile, Philip Simmons defeated East Clarendon 3-0 at The Phil in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

Coach Jay Watterworth’s squad improved to 35-5 and was scheduled to host Buford in a second-round match on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Buford entered the match with a 15-5 record.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop England and Philip Simmons both qualified for the Class AAAA boys’ volleyball playoffs and both teams won first-round games but were eliminated in the second round.

The Bishops were the No. 4 seeded Lower State team. The Bishops opened play with a 3-1 victory over May River on Oct. 21, but were bounced by the Hanahan Hawks, 3-1, on Oct. 23.

The Bishops finished the season with a 12-13 record.

Philip Simmons, meanwhile, was the seventh seed. The Iron Horses disposed of Wilson by a 3-0 margin, but had their run end when they dropped a 3-0 decision to Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Philip Simmons and Bishop England are among the top teams in the state based on the latest rankings.

The Philip Simmons boys and girls are ranked No. 1 in Class AA. The Bishop boys are No. 2 in Class AAAA while the girls are No. 3.

Both teams are slated to begin their bids for state championships on Oct. 31.

The Bishops will compete in the Region 6-AAAA championship at Bluffton. Philip Simmons will compete in the Region 6-AA championships at Ridgeville.

GIRLS TENNIS

Defending Class AAAA state champion Bishop England and Philip Simmons both qualified for postseason play in their respective classes.

The Bishops opened playoff action as the fifth seed in the Lower State and beat Midland Valley in the first round. Next up for the Bishops was a trip to South Aiken to play the fourth-seed Thoroughbreds on Oct. 28.

Philip Simmons opened play in the Class AA-A bracket with a 5-0 victory over Williston-Elko. The Iron Horses were slated to play Hampton County in a second-round match on Oct. 28.