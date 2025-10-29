Bishops’ playoff hopes hinge on final regular season game

It will be remembered as one of the most exciting high school football games the Palmetto State witnessed in 2025, a 48-minute test of mettle that also included a stunning rally.

But it’s a game the Bishop England High football team and its faithful would like to forget.

The Bishops traveled to The Den in Bluffton for a Region 6-AAAA showdown on Oct. 24 and seemed to be in control with a 24-7 lead in the second half. But the Bobcats scored 24 unanswered points to top the visitors 31-24.

It gave the Bobcats their third straight win and revenge for last year’s 28-24 loss to the Bishops. Bishop England used the game as a stepping stone to the region championship.

Now, the Bishops need a win to reach the Class AAAA playoffs.

Hilton Head clinched the region title a week early and is 4-0 in conference play entering this week’s action. May River and Bluffton are both 3-1, while the Bishops are 1-3.

The Bishops control their own playoff destiny. If the Bishops beat Colleton County Friday, Oct. 31, the Bishops earn the fourth playoff spot.

If Colleton County upsets Bishop England, the Cougars will get the fourth spot unless Beaufort upsets region champ Hilton Head. If that happens, the Eagles are in.

Last week, the Bishops, 6-3, gave up 451 yards in total offense as the Bobcats scored victories in the air and on the ground. Bobcat quarterback Aedan McCarthy tallied 278 yards in total offense while accounting for three scores. He passed for 231 yards and a pair of scores, while his third TD came on a scamper.

Kordell Holley rushed for 92 of the Bobcats’ 220 yards on the ground and scored a TD.

The Bishops played without starting quarterback Quinn Mahoney, who was out with an injury, forcing the Bishops to rely on the running game. The Bishops gained 266 total yards with 217 coming on the ground.

William Donato filled in for Mahoney and completed 11 of 14 attempts for 49 yards. Donato led the Bishops with 112 yards rushing on 14 carries. Chase Tonon collected 57 yards and two touchdowns on 14 attempts. Mitchell Plaisance tallied 42 yards and a score on seven rushes.

Zach Balog led the receivers with five receptions for 24 yards.

The Bluffton setback was the Bishops’ third road loss in a row. They return to the friendly confines of Jack Cantey Stadium to host a Colleton County team that is only 1-8 and winless in the conference. The Bishops are 5-0 at home this season.

Bluffton welcomes May River in a game that will settle second place.