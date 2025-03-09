Bishops dominate opener, Hanahan up next

Bishop England High School’s football team must have felt it was a case of deja vu when the Bishops opened the season on Aug. 29 with a 70-0 victory over St. John’s High School at Jack Cantey Stadium.

The victory was very similar to last year’s conquest over the Islanders, a 56-0 decision in coach Logan Hall’s debut as BE’s main man.

The Bishops, who began the season as the No. 9 team in Class AAAA in the South Carolina Prep Football Media Preseason Poll, played fast, scored fast, and substituted frequently in a game Hall cleared the bench.

Six players scored touchdowns, while 14 players recorded tackles as the Bishops held the Islanders to minus one yard of total offense.

The individual stats weren’t overwhelming but were still impressive, as the Bishops won their 10th game in Hall’s short tenure against three losses.

The Bishops were balanced on offense. Quarterback Quinn Mahoney began his senior year with an 8 for 11 performance for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Zac Balog was his favorite target with four receptions for 95 yards and two TDs.

The Bishops rushed for 167 yards on 21 carries, with Mitchell Plaisance leading the way. He carried only four times for 56 yards and a pair of scores.

Tripp Grizzle and Luke Russell led the Bishops with five tackles apiece. Matthew Ponkow was disruptive with three sacks while Knox Mahoney scored on a fumble recovery.

The Bishops begin the season with three home games in a row. They host Hanahan High School on Sept. 5 and Dreher High School on Sept. 12.