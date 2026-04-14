Bishops' golf squad travels to prestigious California event

The Bishop England High School boys’ golf team made history three years ago when the Bishops became the first school east of the Mississippi to compete in the prestigious Champions Invitational, which was contested in Palm Springs, California.

The tournament, held at Tahquitz Creek, is one of the biggest events in high school golf in the country and past individual performers includes some of the sport’s biggest luminaries, including Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Ricky Fowler, Will Zalatoris, and Beau Hossler, among others.

The Bishops finished third in Palm Springs during that memorable season, using the performance as a springboard to the state championship.

The Bishops returned to the desert March 30-31 to compete in the 2026 event. Bishop England coach Jeff Burton, who spreads the gospel of high school golf, told his good friend Rock Catalano about the tournament. Catalano just happens to be the golf coach at Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

“We’re tight,” Burton said of his friendship with Catalano. “I said, ‘Here’s all the information. Here are the (entry) forms. It’s a good time.’”

Catalano listened, and the Landsharks decided to apply. Tournament officials picked the teams after they reviewed biographies of the players and teams who sent in entry forms.

Like the Bishops, OCA has an impressive program. The Landsharks won a state title last May, their third in four years.

Both local teams fared well in the tourney, which included 36 holes of golf the first day and 18 holes the second day.

Oceanside Collegiate finished second to Santa Margarita Catholic High School, located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. The Landsharks led by nine strokes after the first day. But Santa Margarita carded a 282 on the final day to OCA’s 297 to gain an 845-850 victory in the 49-team tourney.

The Bishops finished in 26th place. Burton’s crew shot 589 on the first day and had a 293 on the second day to finish with a score of 882.

Burton said the tournament experience will help the Bishops as they head into the final month of the season. The Bishops, who finished second in the state the past two seasons, are bidding for their 10th state title overall.

“This tournament is something pretty special, something the kids will remember,” Burton said. “If you play in this event, you will remember it for a long time.”

The Bishops’ roster includes 15 players and 11 made the trip, which was offset by members of the team serving as caddies on the Daniel Island courses.

“The Daniel Island members did a great job of helping out,” Burton said. “Four of the golfers who did not go played in an invitational on Hilton Head Island.”