Bishops Grace Buss runs circles around competition, classroom
Grace Buss is the epitome of the Bishop England High School student-athlete.
She’s determined and solid on the track and cross-country course, and, most importantly, in the classroom.
That combination is why Buss will matriculate to Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, and write the next chapter in her running and academic career.
Lafayette College is a private liberal arts college founded in 1826 by James Madison Porter and other Easton residents. The college, which held its first classes six years later, is named after Frenchman Marquis de Lafayette, a military hero in both the American and French Revolutions.
Located 70 miles west of New York City and 60 miles north of Philadelphia, Lafayette competes in NCAA Division I athletics and is a member of the Patriot League.
“I’m so grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment in hurdles and sprints at the Division I level at Lafayette College,” Buss announced on Instagram. “Thank you to my coaches and teammates for pushing me every day and helping me grow and my family for always supporting me.”
Buss is the president of the senior board, the National Honor Society, and a member in student government clubs. She is also an honor roll student and is currently taking five AP classes.
Buss plans to double major in government and law and economics and hopes to attend law school and pursue a legal career.
Buss has competed in track and cross country for four years and is a member of three relay teams that own school records: the 4x1,600-meter relay, the 800-meter sprint relay, and the 1,600-meter sprint medley.
She has two gold medals and a silver as a member of the Bishops’ talented 4x800-meter relay team.
“Grace has worked very hard to become a very good runner,” coach Tony Colizzi said. “She leads the team by example, always giving her best in practice.”
Buss was a member of the Bishops’ state championship cross-country teams her freshman and sophomore years and was on the state runners-up team last spring. She was a member of the Bishops' 2023 state track-and-field championship team.
Buss and her Bishop teammates begin their bid for more state glory beginning April 29 at the Region 6-AAAA meet at Beaufort High School. The state qualifier is set for May 8 at Woodland High School. The season culminates with the Class AAAA state championships, set for May 14 at Richland Northeast High School.