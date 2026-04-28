Bishops Grace Buss runs circles around competition, classroom

She’s determined and solid on the track and cross-country course, and, most importantly, in the classroom.

That combination is why Buss will matriculate to Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, and write the next chapter in her running and academic career.

Lafayette College is a private liberal arts college founded in 1826 by James Madison Porter and other Easton residents. The college, which held its first classes six years later, is named after Frenchman Marquis de Lafayette, a military hero in both the American and French Revolutions.

Located 70 miles west of New York City and 60 miles north of Philadelphia, Lafayette competes in NCAA Division I athletics and is a member of the Patriot League.

“I’m so grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment in hurdles and sprints at the Division I level at Lafayette College,” Buss announced on Instagram. “Thank you to my coaches and teammates for pushing me every day and helping me grow and my family for always supporting me.”

Buss is the president of the senior board, the National Honor Society, and a member in student government clubs. She is also an honor roll student and is currently taking five AP classes.

Buss plans to double major in government and law and economics and hopes to attend law school and pursue a legal career.