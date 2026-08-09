Bishops hang on to outlast Iron Horses, remain undefeated

The Bishop England High School football team earned 365 days of bragging rights with a 20-13 victory over Philip Simmons High School in a battle to determine Daniel Island supremacy.

The Sept. 4 victory at The Phil was the Bishops’ second straight win over the Iron Horses and gave them a 5-3 record in one of the newer and more intense rivalries in the Palmetto State.

The Bishops, once again, used the same formula to push their record to 3-0. The Bishops managed to gain the tough yards and played stout defense, bending but not breaking, to keep the Iron Horses winless in three games.

“It was a great team win,” said BE third-year coach Logan Hall, who is 20-7 at the helm of the program. “We knew we would get their best shot on the road, and the game didn't disappoint. It was a gritty win by our guys. We have a lot to clean up moving forward, but I was proud of how they handled adversity Friday night.”

The Iron Horses scored first when quarterback Hayes Goddard connected with Ashton Kellermann for a touchdown pass. But the Bishops rebounded with a balanced attack and a hungry defense that created four turnovers to stop Philip Simmons.

The Iron Horses outgained the Bishops 378-346, but the Bishops came up with big plays on defense, forcing two interceptions and two fumbles late in the game.

There was a starting quarterback debate and competition between Banks Luton and Will Donato during the Bishops’ fall camp, but that has been resolved as Luton settled in at quarterback and Donato at wide receiver.

The duo has become dynamic as Luton completed 17 of 35 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns against the Iron Horses, with Donato being the primary target: nine receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Luton, who transferred in from Oceanside Collegiate, has completed 43 of 78 passing attempts for 636 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 154 yards. Donato now has 20 receptions for 262 yards and three scores.

The Tonon twins also were factors. Chase caught eight passes for 61 yards and a score, while Trevor carried six times for 23 yards and a TD and added 31 receiving yards on four catches.

Goddard led the Iron Horses with a 19 of 29 performance in the air for 279 yards and two TDs. Kellerman caught eight passes for 185 yards and accounted for both of the Iron Horse scores. He had a 59-yard TD reception to cut the deficit to 20-13.

Running back Jermiah Richardson rushed for 83 yards on nine carries with a long of 59 yards that ended with a fumble.

The Iron Horses face a big challenge this weekend with a trip to Cane Bay High School to face the Cobras, who have a 2-1 record.

The Bishops, ranked No. 4 in Class AAA in the most recent state media poll, will host the winless West Ashley Wildcats at Jack Cantey Stadium.

Hall doesn’t worry about the polls. He’s focused on earning a postseason playoff berth and recalls when legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban used the term "rat poison" to describe the potential damage media praise, preseason rankings, and external hype can have on a team.