Bishops, Iron Horses set for playoffs

The Philip Simmons boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, along with the Bishop England boys and girls, are set for postseason play after the conclusion of the penultimate week of the regular season.

However, the Iron Horse boys still had business to take care of in the final week of the season.

Coach Garrett Campbell’s squad entered the final Feb. 10 regular-season finale at Andrews High School with a 15-7 record, including 7-2 in Region 6-AA play, which was good for first place.

While there are many first-place finish scenarios that could play out, the Iron Horses and Burke Bulldogs could meet in a one-game playoff on Feb. 13 to decide the region champ. That will happen if the Iron Horses top Andrews, and if Burke, 13-10, 6-2, beats Academic Magnet and Woodland this week.

The Iron Horses defeated Timberland 75-56 over the weekend to win their sixth straight game. Palmer Driggers had a big game against the Wolves as he became the first Iron Horse boy to record a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the Iron Horse girls entered this week’s game against Andrews with an 11-7 record, including 6-3 in league play, which was good for second place.

The Iron Horse girls dropped a 51-35 decision to league champion Timberland. The Wolves settled the issue early, taking a 16-3 lead at the end of the first period and expanding the cushion to 37-8 at halftime.

The Bishop England girls’ team was scheduled to play Colleton County on Feb. 10 in the regular-season finale.

Win or lose, the Bishop girls will finish in second place in Region 6-AAAA. It marks only the third time in nearly two decades that the Bishops didn’t win a region championship.

The Bishops topped Bluffton 52-31 over the weekend to improve to 16-9, including 7-2 in league play.

The Bishop boys dropped a 71-52 decision to Bluffton over the weekend. The Bishops, who began the week in fourth place in the league, will begin the postseason on the road.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

Bishop England and Philip Simmons both had ceremonies on the traditional National Signing Day, which is held on the first Wednesday of February.

The Bishops had three student-athletes take part in their ceremony while Philip Simmons celebrated the matriculation of two students.

The Bishops who signed on Feb. 4 included Liz Brady, Evan Hovde, and Dominic Smith. Brady signed to play soccer for Colby College. Hovde will golf for St. Olaf College, while Smith will play soccer for Mercyhurst University.

William Hollifield and Trent Manning of Philip Simmons decided on the colleges of their choice. Hollifield played for the region championship football team. He signed with North Greenville University. Classmate Trent Manning will matriculate to USC Upstate and will compete in cross country and track and field.