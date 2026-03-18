Bishops, Iron Horses set to renew football rivalry

Philip Simmons will host Bishop England on Sept. 4

The schedule pretty much remained the same for the Philip Simmons High School football team when the South Carolina High School League announced its biennial realignment that begins with the 2026-27 academic year.

The Iron Horses will remain in Region 6-AA and will play a highly competitive schedule that includes three Class AAA teams (Bishop England, Hanahan, and Georgetown), a Class AAAAA team (Cane Bay) and a SCISA state power, Porter-Gaud School. The Region 6-AA foes include Woodland, Lake Marion, Academic Magnet, Timberland, and Battery Creek.

Iron Horse coach Eric Bendig is pleased with the schedule and said it was geared to play competitive local and district teams that appeal to the PSHS community and student body.

“Some of the bigger local programs weren’t interested in facing a (Class) AA team like ours that could potentially beat them,” said Bendig, whose teams have gone 30-8 the past three seasons, winning two region crowns. “We also avoided teams whose program philosophy doesn’t align with ours. I feel great about where we landed. This schedule will challenge us and help prepare our players for the state title run we aim for every year.”

Of course, the big news is the Iron Horses will play Bishop England, and the showdown is slated for Sept. 4 at The Phil. It will mark the first football game between the Daniel Island schools since 2024.

“I’m really excited to be playing Bishop England again,” Bendig said. “We’re too close geographically and both too successful not to meet on the field year after year. The game energizes school spirit, boosts ticket revenue for both programs, and even gives the local economy a little lift – everyone wins. I have a lot of respect for their school and program. Our players want the matchup, their players want it, and it should be an awesome night for everyone.”

2026 PHILIP SIMMONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 21 at Hanahan

Aug. 28 at Porter-Gaud

Sept. 4 Bishop England

Sept. 11 at Cane Bay

Sept. 11 Georgetown

Oct. 2 at Woodland*

Oct 9 Lake Marion*

Oct. 16 Academic Magnet*

Oct. 23 at Timberland*

Oct. 30 at Battery Creek*

* 6-AA region games

BE schedule also includes Oceanside Collegiate

The good news for the Bishop England High School football team is the Bishops will compete at the Class AAA level for at least the next two seasons after the South Carolina High School League announced its biennial realignment that begins with the next academic school year.

The not-so-good news is the Bishops, who dropped down from Class AAAA, will be in Region 5-AAA along with Oceanside Collegiate Academy, which has posted a 36-7 record the last three years, winning three consecutive state titles.

But don’t count out a team coached by Logan Hall just yet. Who would have expected the Bishops to win a region title at the Class AAAA level in his first season in 2024 after the program posted a 7-25 record in the three years before Hall’s arrival?

The 2024 season was Hall’s first year as a head coach. The Bishops followed up the success that year with an 8-4 mark last fall.

The schedule includes some of the top rivalry games in the Lowcountry – if not the state. The Bishops open the season on Aug. 21 with a home game vs. Porter-Gaud School in a clash known as “The Holy War.” The Bishops conclude the regular season with a region showdown at home against longtime rival Hanahan. And the calendar is circled for Sept. 4 when the Bishops travel to Philip Simmons in a game with Daniel Island bragging rights on the line.

“The schedule, especially non-region, is to test us and allow our kids to compete against all levels in South Carolina,” Hall said. “It allows our kids to show they can compete at any level. The kids getting recruited get film against some good competition. That’s what we want: Get developed here and go to the next level.

“We’re looking forward to a great year,” Hall added. “We have some good competition on the schedule, and that should really test us in non-region play.”

2026 BISHOP ENGLAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 21 Porter-Gaud

Aug. 28 Lucy Beckham

Sept. 4 at Philip Simmons

Sept. 11 West Ashley

Sept. 18 at Hampton County

Sept. 25 at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Oct. 2 at North Charleston*

Oct 16 at Oceanside Collegiate Academy*

Oct 23 Georgetown*

Oct 30 Hanahan*