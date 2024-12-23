Bishops poised for another slam dunk season

It’s a new season and a new lineup.

But there are constants when it comes to the Bishop England High School girls’ basketball program, most notably the coach and the championships, including region titles and state crowns.

Paul Runey is back for his 41st season as coach of the Bishops, and he’s had a great run entering the 2024-25 season.

Last year’s squad – and season – was a perfect example. The Bishops posted a 28-3 record while claiming the Region 7-AA championship and reaching the Class AA Lower State championship. Last season marked the 24th time a Runey coached team won a region title. The Bishops had a stretch from Jan. 7, 2011, to Jan. 13, 2023, when they had 129 consecutive region victories.

Runey lost seven players from last year’s team and was somewhat stunned when the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association ranked this year Bishops the No. 10 team in Class AAAA.

“We have a long way to go,” Runey said after the poll was released. Preseason polls are based on what you did the year before. We will try to earn that ranking. But we don’t have the depth this year.”

Runey might be right about depth. But the first month of the season indicates it could be another successful season with a 6-2 start. Both losses were to undefeated Wando, the No. 5 team in Class AAAA.

As for the rankings, MaxPreps currently ranks the Bishops No. 13 in the state regardless of classification. MaxPreps also ranks the Bishops as the No. 3 team in Class AAAA, behind No. 1 South Pointe and No. 2 Lower Richland.

“I don’t care about the rankings, the polls,” said Runey, who has led the Bishops to nine state championship appearances and six state championships. “We still have to get better. But as you get deeper and deeper into the schedule, it’s who you beat.”

The six victories this season pushed his career victory total to 812, which is No. 2 on the all-time victory list in the Palmetto State.

Only Anne Long has more. She coached at Wilson, Boiling Springs, Union, Lower Richland, Dutch Fork and Spring Valley from 1974-2015 and collected 861 career victories.

Returning players Hannah Rosato, Lisse van de Erve, Olivia Allen, and Hadley Irvine have been solid so far while the younger players are gaining experience.

The talented sophomore Allen leads a balanced offense with 12.9 points per game. She also tops the team with 6.9 rebounds.

Rosato is averaging 11.3 points and her 3.1 steals per game leads the team. Irvine is averaging 11.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while van de Erve helps underneath with 5.6 rebounds per games.

The Bishops moved up from Class AA to AAAA this season and reside in Region 6-AAAA. May River could be the Bishops’ biggest challenger for the league championship.

The Bishops will conclude the 2024 part of the season by competing in the Carolina Invitational Tournament Dec. 27-30.