Bishops rally, Iron Horses dominate in impressive wins

The Bishop England High School football team picked up an impressive 31-14 victory over Beaufort Oct. 18. And the Bishops did it the hard way.

The Bishops, on the ropes and perhaps headed for their second straight loss, fell behind on the road by a 14-0 score against the Eagles.

But Coach Logan Hall’s squad showed determination, played great defense and dominated the rest of the game with the final 31 points of the contest.

Meanwhile, the Philip Simmons Iron Horses celebrated Homecoming by scorching Academic Magnet, 52-7, for their third straight victory.

The triumph kept the Iron Horses on top of the Region 6-AA standings as they had their biggest point performance of the season.

BE 31, Beaufort 14

The Bishops improved to 6-2, including 2-1 in Region 6-AAAA, with its biggest point production since the season-opener when they pounded St. John’s 56-0.

Standout quarterback Quinn Mahoney showed poise in the pocket, completing 13 of 23 passes for 192 yards and two scores while rushing six times for 45 yards. The junior has 1,517 yards and 14 touchdowns passing.

Zachary Balog continues to be the top target. He caught six passes for 100 yards, including a 57-yard TD reception. He now has 41 catches for 615 yards and four TDs.

Running back Nate Anderson was a force with a pair of touchdowns. He rushed for 37 yards and a score and caught three passes for 41 yards and another score.

Mitchell Plaisance gained 35 yards on the ground for BE, which sent the Eagles to their sixth defeat in eight games.

The Bishops host Bluffton Oct. 25 in a game that will go a long way in determining the region champ. Bluffton topped Colleton County to improve to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the league.

Philip Simmons 52, A. Magnet 7

The Iron Horses gained their fourth consecutive victory, and they did it in dominant manner once again. The Iron Horses have outscored foes 167-38 in the streak.

Philip Simmons upped its record to 6-2, including 3-0 in conference play. The region title could be on the line as the Iron Horses travel to Timberland Oct. 25 in a battle of Berkeley County powers.

The Wolves, who own a three-game winning streak, are 6-2, 3-0.

Friday, it was no contest against the Raptors as the Iron Horses won for the 16th time in 20 games.

The Iron Horses rolled to 392 yards in total offense, including 283 on the ground as nine players carried the ball. The defense shone as well, forcing four turnovers.

Brody Tonon led the rushing attack with two carries for 57 yards and a score. Darriel Porcher toted the pigskin eight times for 51 yards and a score while Khrys Williams gained 58 yards and added a TD. Tavaris Walker made the most of his three carries, accounting for 40 yards and two TDs.

Quarterback Tavien Orellana was 7 of 9 for 109 yards and a 21-yard TD pass to Williams Hollifield.