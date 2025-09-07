Bishops ready to ‘rock and roll’ after grinding through football camps

The Bishop England High School football team competed in four 7-on-7 passing camps over the summer at Charleston Southern University, the University of Georgia, the University of South Carolina, and The Citadel.

The Bishops fared well and are now focused on the next calendar day circled in green: August 1, the first practice of the fall season.

“Now that the passing league is over, we change gears toward football camp and getting guys prepared for the season,” Bishop England coach Logan Hall said. “The team will be ready to rock and roll. The summer attendance has been unbelievable. Interest levels are rising at the school and in the community.”

While there was plenty of hope this time last year, as Hall prepared for his first year at BE and as head coach, there was plenty of uncertainty as he inherited a program that was 7-25 in the previous three years.

But by the end of his first season, Hall transformed the team into the Region 6-AAAA champs while posting a 9-3 record.

The Bishops continued their impressive ways over the summer during the passing camps.

“Charleston Southern was our first time together,” Hall said. “We competed and lost in the playoffs. At the University of Georgia, we earned the No. 1 seed during pool play. We lost in the playoffs on the last play of the game. Kids competed their tails off against some really good programs.

“At the University of South Carolina, we again went undefeated again in pool play and earned the No. 2 overall seed. The team lost in the Final Four by one score.”

Hall was pleased with his team’s effort at The Citadel camp as well.

The 7-on-7 camps gave quarterback Quinn Mahoney and his receivers a chance to work on timing, routes, and precision. It also gave the Bishops’ defensive secondary a chance to show its talent and mettle.

Mahoney was a threat with his passing and running ability last fall as he collected 2,950 yards in total offense and accounted for 30 touchdowns. He completed 170 of 305 passes for 2,461 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Zach Balog was on the receiving end of 65 of those completions with 1,027 yards and seven touchdowns.

“We work on developing communication and reading route combinations on defense,” Hall said.

“Offensively, (it) is getting aligned, proper depth on routes, and learning to get open and make plays. The 7-on-7 is a good way to see what guys compete and who can make plays under pressure when games get tight.

“Yes, we want to compete and win, but 7-on-7 is all about getting better as a team and coming together and learning to compete,” Hall added. “This helps us get ready for the fall. It also is a great tool to get our kids recruited and evaluated by college coaches.”

The Bishops should benefit in 2025 from a strong senior class that had a hand in 2024’s success.

“The rising seniors are on a mission to outperform last year’s team,” Hall said. “The competition every day makes it a great team to coach. They want to get better, and they push one another and don’t need external motivation. Confidence level from this time last year is noticeable. Great time to be a Bishop.”