Bishops return home after tough loss to Oceanside

The Oceanside Collegiate Academy football team sent out a reminder it is the three-time defending state champion by blasting Bishop England 42-7 in a battle of Class AAA state powers on Oct. 16.

The Landsharks’ impressive victory pushed their record to 5-3, including 3-0 in Region 5-AA. The Landsharks prepped for league play with a challenging non-region schedule that included three Class AAAAA teams and state powers from North Carolina and Georgia.

The Bishops entered the game at The Citadel’s Johnson-Hagood Stadium on a roll with seven consecutive wins, including back-to-back shutouts. But the Landsharks were able to solve the BE defense, which allowed only 40 points in its first seven games.

The Landsharks hit paydirt on the second play of the game when quarterback Aiden Manavian hooked up with Cooper Webb for a 45-yard TD pass.

Oceanside Collegiate led 14-0 at the end of the first stop, and the Bishops cut the deficit to 14-7 when Will Donato scored on a short run early in the second quarter. But the Landsharks delivered the dagger with four minutes left in the first half when Tyler Stafford scooped up a fumble and rumbled 85 yards for a score to push the lead to 21-7.

The Landsharks conclude their regular season this weekend with a road trip to North Charleston. Hanahan is currently in second place in the region with a 2-1 record and the Bishops are in third place at 1-1.

Bishop England went 3-1 on a four-game road swing and a return to Jack Cantey Stadium for its final two regular-season games. The Bishops host Georgetown Friday night and conclude regular-season play Oct. 30 against longtime rival Hanahan.

Georgetown enters the BE clash with a 1-7 record including 1-2 in the league. The Bulldogs led Hanahan 16-0 at halftime, but the Hawks scored 13 points in the final quarter to gain a 21-19 victory on Oct. 16.