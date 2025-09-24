'Blue-collar' Bishops cruise to 4-0 start

The Bishop England High School football team is off to its best start since the 2016 season after an impressive – and exciting – 40-23 victory over Porter-Gaud School in a battle known by locals as “The Holy War.”

The Bishops improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2016, when they opened the season with seven consecutive victories. They finished the year 8-3.

Bishop England extracted a bit of revenge after the Cyclones posted a win last fall. The Bishops now lead the series 19-9 following the conquest at Singleton Field.

“This group of young men behind me, they are an unbelievable group of young men,” coach Logan Hall told reporters after the game. “I am so proud not only for these guys, but I’m proud for our community, and I’m proud for our administration. This was a huge win; it was a program win. We wanted this one. They worked their tails off this summer. The sky’s the limit for this team.”

The Bishops gained 373 yards in total offense and played with confidence. They scored all five times they reached the red zone and were 5-of-9 in third-down conversions and converted their only fourth-down conversion attempt.

The defense was superb, as the Cyclones managed only 219 yards in total offense as the Bishops were credited for 13 tackles for a loss, while Hunter Alex, Zach Balog, and Knox Mahoney picked off passes.

The Cyclones got a heavy dose of Bishop England’s "Killer T’s," a play on the Pittsburgh’s Steelers’ "Killer Bees" from the 2010s. The Killer T’s include brothers Brody, Trevor, and Chase Tonon. They transferred from Philip Simmons to Bishop England in time for the season.

Brody and Trevor Tonon are almost like a tag team at their linebacker positions, while Chase Tonon is a leader in the secondary from his safety position. Trevor and Chase both led the team with 12 tackles apiece.

Brody did most of his damage from his running back position. He carried seven times for 54 yards and a TD. He also caught two passes for 79 yards, including a 60-yard catch and run for a TD on a wheel route that sealed the victory.

Quarterback Quinn Mahoney completed 50 percent of his 28 passing attempts for 216 yards and three TDs. He added 52 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The always reliable Zach Balog caught four passes for 54 yards and a score. William Donato caught five passes for 59 yards and a score. He also intercepted a pass.

The Bishops will conclude the non-region part of the schedule this weekend with a home game against Woodland High School, a team with a 3-1 record and some very talented athletes.

What’s next for the Bishops?

“We’ve got to go 1-0 next week,” Hall said. “We will be back on the grindstone Monday. We’re going to work. That’s how we do it. We’re a blue-collar environment around here.”