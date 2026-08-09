Boy, still plenty to learn, even for experienced fishers

This offshore season, I have been learning (well, at least trying to learn) how to catch billfish with circle hooks. The past few offshore seasons, we have done well targeting marlin with lures rigged with J-hooks. This year, I wanted to do something different. The learning curve has been steep.

Not so much for me, as I just drive the boat where Brody (the fish-finding and stock-trading dog) tells me to.

It has been a different story for my offshore crew of Elliott (my son) and Trent Gustafson. One of the first things we learned is that you need specialized tackle to fish with circle hooks. So, we added six Shimano Terez BFC rods paired with Talica 20 BFC reels to our tackle inventory. The specialized tackle is critical because anglers hold the rods with the reels in free spool.

When a billfish eats a circle hook rigged ballyhoo, Elliott or Trent must drop back until the bait is turned and swallowed. If the billfish feels any pressure, it drops the bait. When the bait is swallowed and the fish turns away, Elliott and Trent slowly push the lever drag to strike. This sets the circle hook in the corner of the billfish’s mouth. Well at least it is supposed to.

Like I said, the learning curve has been steep. With each offshore fishing trip, we learn and get better. As we approach the end of the offshore season, we still have a lot to learn. But our strike-to-hook-up ratio has steadily increased. So far, marlin have eluded us, but we usually get to fly sailfish release flags on the ride home.