Brooks’ faith grows on-and-off the field

Daniel Brooks planned to spend the summer as a member of the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod League, which just happens to be the premier collegiate baseball experience for those with aspirations of playing Major League Baseball.

The former Bishop England High School star, who now pitches for the College of Charleston, planned to use the summer experience as the next step in his return to form after undergoing Tommy John surgery 18 months ago.

The Cape Cod League, with its genesis dating back to 1895, was officially formed in 1923 with college players across the country on the roster. The league’s success speaks for itself as more than 370 alumni toil in the Majors, including Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber and Shane Bieber.

But the 6 foot 7, 250-pounder with a fastball that reaches the upper 90s on the radar gun was thrown a curve ball in this game we call life.

Brooks “reaggravated” his elbow that was surgically rebuilt in March of 2023.

Brooks’ Cape Cod experience was cut short as his doctors shut him down for the remainder of the summer.

“They told me to take six weeks off,” Brooks said. “It’s been a while now, and I will be back up and running in two or three weeks.”

Brooks said his elbow was still in good shape and that his treatment included strengthening his shoulder, his forearms and flexor muscles. He said he developed poor pitching mechanics in his bid to return to 100 percent.

Brooks became a born-again Christian when he enrolled at the College of Charleston, and that spiritual journey has helped keep his baseball journey on track.

“This has humbled me,” Brooks said of his injury and the rehab process. “This has allowed me to see the world in a whole different way. Sometimes, it makes you realize you are not in control of your life.

“My relationship with God is the central part of my life,” Brooks continued. “God has helped me see things more clearly and to accept things I can’t change.”

Brooks was an all-state selection at Bishop England in football and basketball and helped BE win state baseball championships in 2018 and 2019. He was invited to the MLB combine in 2021 but opted for college after studying his financial options tied to the draft.

Brooks made 12 appearances with 10 starts his freshman season as a Cougar and posted a 2-2 record with a 4.87 ERA. His fastball was lights out as he struck out 55 batters in 44.1 innings of work, while holding foes to a .221 batting average.

He used a medical redshirt after undergoing surgery in March of 2023 and did not play.

On March 12, Brooks made his first appearance since his injury, going one inning vs. Charleston Southern. He pitched in 10 games during the 2024 season, making six starts. He struck out 20 batters in 20 innings and won two games.

Brooks says he will be ready when the Cougars go through their fall drills.

“Things are always changing around you,” Brooks said. “You just have to keep going – and growing.”