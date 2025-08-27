Cassella wins opening Pick ‘Em, sponsor Jimmy Foti goes 6-0

DI News reader Jonathan Cassella is the big winner of Week 1 in the Daniel Island News Pigskin Pick’ Em contest.

Cassella tied several contestants with a 5-1 score but nailed the tiebreaker to take home a $50 gift card to Heavy’s Barburger restaurant.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win a few times,” Cassella said. “ I can’t tell you which one means more, as each victory has brought tears of joy to my eyes.”

Cassella and his wife, Leah, love living in the Lowcountry but said they haven’t forgotten his Pennsylvania roots. “We are huge Penn State fans and believe this could be our year to win it all!” he said.

VIP sponsor Jimmy Foti of Foti Law Firm went undefeated last week at 6-0. This week, it’s your turn to beat the law firm of Mingledorff and Patterson to win a $50 gift card to NY Butcher Shoppe.