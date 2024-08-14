Ceviche and sashimi: It’s what’s for dinner

Before the arrival of Tropical Storm Debby, there were several days of calm offshore conditions.

So, Elliott and I invited Sean and Andrew (my niece’s husbands) to go fishing offshore. The four of us fish together regularly.

However, busy summer travel schedules had kept us from fishing together for several weeks.

Our plan was to run 50 miles offshore to the 30-fathom curve and troll the ledge for wahoo. Sean and Andrew are accomplished anglers. They are also adept at making wahoo ceviche.

On the ride out, Sean, Andrew, and Elliott took naps in bean bags. I navigated the boat to a current and temperature break in 200 feet of water.

Upon our arrival, the crew jumped into action. In a matter of minutes our trolling spread was set and our quest for wahoo began.

It took a bit of looking, but we soon found the current break and it was alive. Flying fish were everywhere and blackfin tuna were chasing them on the surface.

I slowed the boat and Elliott cast a popper to the current break. A blackfin tuna ate it shortly after it hit the water.

In a matter of minutes, 25 pounds of fresh sashimi hit the deck. We resisted the urge to keep catching tuna and returned to trolling for wahoo.

A few minutes later, a wahoo crashed the short outrigger lure. In what seemed like slow motion, the wahoo hung in the air.

We could clearly see our lure in the fish’s mouth.

When the wahoo returned to the water, the line came tight. Wahoo on!

It was not a particularly large fish and Sean quickly brought the wahoo to the boat. Sashimi and ceviche were on the dinner menu.

We trolled for a bit longer and called it a day early. Upon returning to the dock, Andrew and Elliott washed the boat. Sean and I prepared the wahoo and tuna for dinner.

After feasting on sashimi and ceviche, we sat around the table and recalled our day. In my own thoughts, I was happy for our family fishing trip.

Elliott called the day epic. We all agreed.