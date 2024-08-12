Champions Keys, Bencic join Charleston Open field

The 2019 Charleston Open champion Madison Keys and 2022 champion Belinda Bencic join the player field that includes World No. 7 and US Open finalist Jessica Pegula, World No. 8 and US Open semifinalist Emma Navarro and World No. 12 and DC Open champion Paula Badosa for the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open.

North America's premier women’s-only tennis event is set for March 29 - April 6 on Daniel Island at Credit One Stadium.

The 2025 tournament will celebrate the 25th year of the event in Charleston, which started on Hilton Head Island in 1973 before moving to Charleston in 2001. Tickets, packages and hospitality options for the spring tournament are on sale now, giving tennis fans the chance to secure their seats for an event that will feature more than 100 top tennis professionals and introduce a new lineup of fan experiences and food and beverage offerings.

"We're always excited when past champions return to our tournament, and 2025 is no exception,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “Madi hasn't missed a Charleston tournament since 2013, and Belinda has chosen Charleston as one of her first tournaments back on tour after welcoming her daughter this year. Both of them have been to the finals twice and each won our event, so it's great to have them back to compete in front of our fans. We’re already planning another exceptional tournament and can’t wait to host tennis once again in Charleston."

Keys has won eight WTA career titles and is a US Open finalist, a two-time Australian Open semifinalist, a Roland Garros semifinalist, and a two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist. In total, her results include 10 Grand Slam quarterfinal or better appearances. This season, the American reached the finals in Strasbourg, the semifinals in Madrid and Eastbourne, and the quarterfinals in Rome, ending the year ranked World No. 21. Keys will compete in Charleston in 2025 for her 12th consecutive year. Adding to her 2019 victory, her tournament results also include reaching the finals in 2015, quarterfinals in 2013 and 2023 and semifinals in 2018. She boasts a 20-10 win/loss record on the green clay.

"Charleston has always felt like home to me, and I can’t wait to be back at the Credit One Charleston Open next year. It’s a tournament I hold close to my heart... not just because of the results I've had there, but because of the amazing atmosphere,” said Keys in a statement. “The fans, the city, the entire tournament feel like family. I’m excited to return and hopefully add to the special memories I’ve made there."

Bencic holds eight career titles, including an Olympic gold medal for Switzerland at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has been ranked as high as World No. 4 in the PIF WTA rankings and is a US Open semifinalist. In November 2023, Bencic announced her pregnancy and welcomed a daughter in March 2024. The Charleston tournament will mark one of her first WTA events back on the tour. Bencic's Charleston results include back-to-back finals in 2022 and 2023, where she claimed the title in 2022. She also reached the semifinals in her tournament debut in 2014 and the quarterfinals in 2019. She holds an 18-6 win/loss record in seven appearances.

"I'm excited to return to the Credit One Charleston Open next year. It's a special place for me – winning the title in 2022 and reaching the finals in back-to-back years was an unforgettable experience. After taking time off to welcome my daughter into the world, I feel more motivated than ever to step back onto the court and compete. Charleston is a wonderful city, and the fans there have always been incredible. I can’t wait to share this next chapter with them."

Special discounts on tickets are available for juniors, seniors, USTA members and military members. Juniors, 16 and under, enjoy complimentary general admission seating, courtesy of Credit One Bank, with the purchase of an adult ticket.

For more information about the tournament and to buy tickets, go online to the tournament website.