Charleston Open’s main draw players revealed

The Credit One Charleston Open is only a couple weeks away, and the main draw field boasts a who's-who of the top women’s tennis players in the world.

Kicking off March 30, the largest women’s-only professional tennis tournament in North America, runs through April 7 on Daniel Island.

The Credit One Charleston Open preliminary main draw is highlighted by five Grand Slam champions, five Charleston champions and four top 10 players. The field is headlined by World No. 5 and 2023 Montreal champion Jessica Pegula, World No. 6, three-time Grand Slam finalist and 2023 Charleston champion Ons Jabeur, World No. 9 and 2023 Guadalajara champion Maria Sakkari and World No. 10 and 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko. In addition to Ostapenko, Grand Slam champions Victoria Azarenka, Barbora Krejcikova, Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens have entered the field.

Jabeur joins Stephens (2016), Daria Kasatkina (2017), Madison Keys (2019) and Veronika Kudermetova (2021) as one of five past Charleston champions returning in pursuit of a second title on the green clay of the Credit One Stadium. Charleston native and World No. 23 Emma Navarro, who captured her first WTA title recently in Hobart, will also compete on home soil this year.

“We are very happy with the exceptional quality and depth of our 2024 Charleston player lineup, which showcases an exciting blend of the sport's elite competitors and emerging young talent," said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment, in a statement. “From Grand Slam champions to players who have recently won their first WTA title, our field highlights the pinnacle of women’s tennis in Charleston. I can guarantee outstanding matches from start to finish for our attendees and viewers tuning in on Tennis Channel.”

Player field stats include:

• Four Top 10 Players: Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Jelena Ostapenko

• Five Grand Slam Champions: Victoria Azarenka (2012 and 2013 Australian Open), Jelena Ostapenko (2017 Roland Garros), Sloane Stephens (2017 US Open), Sofia Kenin (2020 Australian Open), Barbora Krejcikova (2021 Roland Garros)

• Five Charleston Open Champions: Ons Jabeur, Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Veronika Kudermetova, Daria Kasatkina

• Nine American Competitors: Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Sloane Stephens, Caroline Dolehide, Sofia Kenin, Danielle Collins, Amanda Anisimova and Ashlyn Krueger

Four additional players will join the main draw via wild card entry, to be announced at a later date. To round out the field, six players will earn entry into the main draw via qualifying competition beginning March 30.

For more on these main draw players, go to the tournament website.

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 48 players, a qualifying draw of 28 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

Tickets can be purchased online at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling 843-856-7900.