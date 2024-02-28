Cherichello repeats as state wrestling champion

Bishop England High School wrestling standout Sam Cherichello repeated as a state champion over the weekend, and he claimed his second gold medal in style.

Cherichello was crowned a Class AA state champ in the 132-pound classification last year, but opted to compete at 138 this season when champions were crowned at the Anderson Civic Center. That allowed teammate Shawn Loughery to compete at 132 and enhanced his chances at winning a medal.

The move paid off as Cherichello claimed gold and Loughery took home the bronze to cap a big weekend for the Bishops.

Cherichello is one of 16 state champs coached by Paul Spence in his nearly 40-year tenure as coach at BE. Spence said only a handful of his wrestlers owned two state titles.

“He’s definitely right up there with the best Bishop England has produced,” Spence said. “One day, he might be considered to be one of the best. I would consider him in the top five.”

That elite group of top five wrestlers also included Michael Regner, who also won two state titles. Like Cherichello, Regner was an Eagle Scout. Another one of the top five includes Derek Geiges, who was a four-time state qualifier and a one-time state champ. He went on to wrestle for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Cherichello moved up a weight class, and said his path to the championship was not much different than the competition he would have faced at 132. However, he faced the defending 138-pound champ Thad Gerstenacker of Chesnee in the final and posted a victory.

“I’ve always wanted to win two state championships,”’ said Cherichello, who began his wrestling career in Ohio, before moving to Charleston. “I knew, however, that I would have a target on my back. That provided extra motivation and made me want to do better.”

Cherichello and Loughery were among seven BE wrestlers who qualified for the individual state championships. The other five included Preston Cederquist, Dixon Hardy, Griffin Buss, Thomas Curl and Finn Randall.

“We took seven wrestlers and five of the seven placed,” Spence said. “The first round went very well. We went 5-2. However, in the second round, they started to fall like dominoes.”

Cederquist finished in fourth place at 126 pounds. Hardy and Buss joined Loughery as bronze medalists, claiming medals in the 157- and 165-pound classifications, respectively.

Philip Simmons sent four wrestlers to the Class AAA individual state championships: Alex Watson (113), Matt Spignardo (138), Josh Gant (157) and Bryce Smalls (190).

Three of the wrestlers, Watson, Spignardo and Smalls, were ranked in the top four of their weight classes by SCMat.com, but only Watson placed in the top four. He wrestled for the bronze medal against C.J. Smith of Woodruff. Smith won in a decision.

Cherichello, who was named the most outstanding Class AA wrestler of the tourney, and Loughery will be busy this weekend. The dynamic duo will compete in the North-South All-Star meet this weekend in North Myrtle Beach.