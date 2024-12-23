A Christmas gift for anglers: Warm water and hungry sea trout

The holiday season often brings a few challenges and opportunities. This holiday season proved to be no different.

As you know, Brody is the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog. He literally has everything. If he ever wanted it, he has it.

However, I made the mistake of asking him what he wants for Christmas. His list, which follows, presented a challenge:

● Upgrade his American Express to Platinum. It seems he wants access to airport lounges around the world. This has me thinking. Does a dog need a passport?

● A new Porsche Macan. Brody says his current Macan is out of warranty and contends this will save money on maintenance costs. While it sounds logical, I am not sure he needs it. Brody does not have a driver’s license. So, I only let him drive in the neighborhood.

● A new iPhone 16. The camera function is greatly improved. He contends this will help us provide better pictures for our articles.

● More credit and coverage in the Daniel Island News. Hence, this article.

Now for the opportunities.

Every year, there is a special time. Christmas for anglers. This occurs when the water temperature drops, and the baitfish the creeks.

But the water is still sufficiently warm, so the metabolism of the spotted sea trout is still high. This makes them hungry and there is very little to eat. If you go fishing during “Christmas for Anglers,” success is pretty much assured.

Case in point. The other day, Brody (see, he is getting another mention), Elliott, and I went fishing late in the afternoon. With only a couple of hours to fish before dark, we set the goal of catching and releasing 25 fish.

The bite was on fire. We quickly hit the 25 mark and reset the goal for 50. Then 75. With the sun setting, we revised our goal to 100 and managed to release 100 fish before dark. It was Christmas for anglers.

As our friends and families gather for the holidays, keep “Christmas for Anglers” in mind.

Make time. Go fishing. Brody (yet another mention) says, you can thank him later!