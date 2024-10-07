City Meet repeat! Flying Fish earn back-to-back swim titles

Could a dynasty be brewing after Sunday’s City Swim Meet championship?

The Daniel Island Flying Fish claimed the biggest trophy of the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association’s City Meet for the second consecutive year, posting a victory over Northbridge Terrace by a 3,112 to 2,725 margin. Snee Farm was third with 2,526.5 points.

The Flying Fish topped Snee Farm for the championship last year, ending the Mount Pleasant club’s run of eight straight titles.

“The team has been together since May 1,” said coach Rose Van Metre, who also coaches the Bishop England High School swim team. “We competed in six meets in May and June, and finished first in the Red League with a 5-1 record.”

The recent past served as a prologue to the City Meet, which was contested at the North Charleston Aquatic Center. About 850 swimmers competed in the championship, which was contracted to one day.

The 7-8 and 9-10 age groups swam in the morning, while the 11-12, 13-14, and 15-18 divisions swam in the afternoon.

“Every swimmer on the team had a role in this victory,” Van Metre said.

Ellie Chalupsky led the Flying Fish with two record-setting performances, first in the medley relay, and then in the 50-yard backstroke event.

Justin Hafner has been on the team for 14 years and finally won his first individual event, capturing gold in the 50 freestyle. He won swimming in lane nine.

“It was a very exciting meet,” Van Metre said. “All of our swimmers and relays scored. Daniel Island had a tremendous win with complete all-around depth in all the age groups. Our swimmers were very well-prepared, supported one another, remained positive, and confident and just swam lights out.”

Van Metre and the younger swimmers bid farewell to four seniors who helped build the program.

“Zoe Dewitt is presently at Air Force Academy, and she will continue to compete in gymnastics for the Falcons,” Van Metre said. “Justin Dewitt will attend Clemson University in the fall. Carlisle Stanley aged out of the CCAA and will be a senior at Bishop England. Harper Anderson will also continue at Bishop England.”

Individual City Meet results are available online at thedanielislandnews.com.