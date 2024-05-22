Clutch efforts propel Iron Horse boys’ track team to championship

The Philip Simmons High School boys’ track and field team returned to the victor’s stand to accept the Class AAA state championship trophy and hoist the ultimate piece of hardware toward the sky.

The Iron Horses topped Seneca High School 84-66 to win their first state title since 2021. Dreher High School was third with 52.

The Iron Horses accomplished the feat with strong efforts in the sprints, distance runs, and field events as they set five school records and tied another during the meet, which was contested at Lower Richland High School.

“It was something special,” Iron Horse coach Ryan McCauley said. “Everything they worked for became reality. This team was ever deserving of a state championship.”

After winning the state crown in 2021, the Iron Horses grabbed second place in 2022 and finished fourth last year.

The team had several stars come through with clutch efforts, including junior Corey Steed, who will be one of the elite sprinters in the Palmetto State next year.

Steed collected three silver medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes while running a leg of the 4x100-meter relay team that finished second. His time of 10.80 seconds in the 100 tied a school record, while the 400 relay team set a record. Other members of the team included Darriel Porcher, KJ Asbury, and Troy Stevenson.

The Iron Horses also set school records in the other two relays – the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays.

Members of the 4x400 relay team included Kolten Kellermann, Bo Jimenez, Ethan Sullivan, and Alejandro Peredia.

Pierce Walker, Joey Wright, Wes Patterson, and Grady Castiglia ran the 4x800 relay.

Walker had a big day in the distance events, grabbing a silver medal in the 3,200 while finishing fourth in the 1,600.

Peredia set a school record in the 400 hurdles, while Sullivan set the standard in the 400 dash.

Stevenson competed in his final event at PSHS. Stevenson, who will play football at Georgia Tech, picked up bronze medals in the high jump and long jump, in addition to medaling in the 400 relay.

Bryce Ellington captured bronze in the triple jump.

“This senior class was extra special,” McCauley said. “I coached them in other sports, and for them to win it makes everything complete. It was a 100 percent group effort.”

Meanwhile, the Iron Horse girls had another strong effort, finishing in fourth place in the team standings. Seneca High School was crowned champ with a 91-85 victory over Daniel High School. Powdersville was third with 78, and the Iron Horses were fourth with 64.

Talented Ashley Roush won the pole vault, clearing 3.2 meters. Avah Mallek won silver in the 1,600 and finished third in the 3,200. Laura Perry was second in the 3,200, while Hailey Meyers medaled in the 800 run.

The 4x800 relay team finished in second place.

Roush, Mallek, and Perry all return next year and will be a strong nucleus for the team.

The Iron Horse girls won back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022 and finished as runners-up last year.