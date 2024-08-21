Cooler temps on the creek provide hot bites for fishing trio

Sometimes during the dog days of summer, we get a reprieve from the oppressive heat. Friday was one of those days.

Cooler temperatures and a light northeasterly breeze made for more comfortable fishing conditions.

So, Elliott (my son), Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) and I decided to fish for a couple of hours in the morning. The tide was not optimal, but the weather was so nice we just had to go.

Our plan was to target trout on the falling tide. As we pulled away from the dock, the water was stained but clear and the surface temperature was 82 degrees.

Elliott asked Brody if we were going to crush the trout? Brody barked affirmatively.

On the short run to our first fishing spot, it was actually a little cool. It felt great! Brody especially enjoyed the cooler conditions. Sitting next to me at the helm of the skiff, he looked happy and content.

As we approached our fishing area, Brody jumped onto the bow and sat down next to the trolling motor. This usually means to stop and fish here. So, we did.

Entering a small creek that was draining into the Wando River, we could see shrimp jumping on the surface. This usually means predators are feeding below.

Elliott cast a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/6-ounce NedLockZ jig into the mouth of the creek. A trout ate it immediately. For the next 30 minutes or so, we caught and released trout on nearly every cast. They were mostly under-sized but still fun to catch.

We left the small trout biting and moved to another creek drain. I cast my Finesse TRD into the creek mouth and something with a little more weight ate it. The fish stayed deep and put up a good fight on my ultra-light tackle.

When a medium-sized trout surfaced next to the skiff, Elliott laughed and said that is a big fish for you. Even though the fish was only a medium, we decided to take a picture and then released it. Good thing we did because that was the largest trout of the morning.

About 10:30 a.m., I noticed Brody drinking a lot of water and sitting in what little shade the skiff afforded. It was time to go home.

On the ride back to the dock, Elliott and Brody shared the seat in front of the console. They looked happy and satisfied. I smiled and thought, so am I!