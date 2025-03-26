Corey Steed dashes to gold, breaks multiple track records

Philip Simmons High School sprinter Corey Steed could appreciate the blue skies and pleasant temperatures as he prepared for the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic Elite qualifier, which was contested March 22.

But the swift senior could have done without the wind and breeze that swept across the track at Cane Bay High School.

Steed ran a blistering, albeit wind-aided, 10.57 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.11 in the 200-meter dash to capture gold in both events in a meet that featured 24 teams from the Lowcountry.

His performance overwhelmed the sprint field. He won the 100, beating silver medalist Ryan Campbell of Ashley Ridge by .32 of a second. In the 200, he topped silver medalist Dennis Green of Cane Bay by a whopping .66 of a second.

Steed broke a 15-year Cane Bay Stadium record with his time of 21.11. A few hours earlier, Steed set the PSHS record with his clocking in the 100.

The March 22 event was one of seven qualifying venues for the Coaches Classic Elite, which will be contested April 15 at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

It will be one of the last major meets before the region and state championships.

Both Philip Simmons and Bishop England fared well and qualified numerous athletes for the elite meet.

Cane Bay won the boys’ meet with 84 points; the Iron Horses placed second with 77 points; Wando High claimed third with 73, and Bishop England ninth with 26.

In the girls’ championship, Wando topped Fort Dorchester 91-82.5 to win the event. Lucy Beckham High School was third with 68, and Philip Simmons was fourth with 65.5 points. The Bishops were seventh with 39 points.

Philip Simmons’ Pierce Walker was the other Daniel Island area athlete to bring home a gold medal, winning the 3,200-meter run in 9 minutes and 41.87 seconds.

Trey Hensley finished third in the pole vault for the Iron Horses while the 4x100- and 4x800-meter relay teams also earned bronze medals. Members of the 400 relay team included Jeremiah Richardson, Cameron Richardson, Cameron Steed, and Corey Steed.

The 3,200 relay team included Brian Stambaugh, Grady Castiglia, Stone Sweatman, and Joseph Wright.

Bishop England’s Marc Brahim also had a big day. He finished in second place in the 1,600-meter run and sixth in the 3,200. Brahim’s sister, Nora, also brought home a silver medal in the 1,600.

Olivia Allen scored in four events for the Bishops, placing fourth in the 100 and 200 dashes while claiming eighth in the 400. She also was a member of the bronze medal 4x400-meter relay team that included Caroline Wilson, Avery Lobb, and Caroline Cook.

The Bishops 4x800-meter relay team of Lobb, Wilson, Addy Wood, and Kallyn Long also bagged a bronze medal.

Laura Perry and Avah Mallek had a big effort for the Iron Horse girls. Perry placed third in the 3,200 run and fourth in the 1,600. Mallek finished sixth in both the 800 and 3,200. Ashley Roush was second in the pole vault while Julia Reilly claimed bronze in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.