Craig Hugus fires up cigar as Pigskin Pick’em’s final weekly winner

Game over!

With the Philadelphia Eagles’ romp over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the final Pigskin Pick’em for the 2024-25 season is complete, and reader Craig Hugus is our last weekly winner of the season!

Hugus, who lives with his wife, Meghan, and two children in the Etiwan Park neighborhood of Daniel Island, picked seven out of 12 Super Bowl categories correctly, won a tiebreaker, and will now receive a $50 gift card to LIDI, as he bested DI News sports reporter Phil Bowman’s score of 4-8.

“When it comes to football, it’s pretty simple. I win. Google me,” a cigar-chomping Hugus said. (A Google search shows Hugus is definitely a multiple Pick’em winner over the last two years.)

With this year’s Pick’em winding down to a close, we now have a champion from our VIP sponsors’ competition.

Jimmy Foti, of Foti Law Firm, hung on to his sizable lead going into the final game, and with an overall record of 183-81, he is crowned this year’s VIP Pick’em winner. As the 2024-25 Pick’em champion, The Daniel Island News will donate $500 to Foti’s charity of choice.

Congratulations to all of our weekly winners this season and to everyone who participated in the friendly competition. Next week, we will chat with Foti to reveal his winning charity of choice, and we look forward to another great Pick’em season this fall.