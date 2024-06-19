Daniel Island has local links to storied Louisville hoops program

This isn’t one of those sports stories that delves into the odds of the industry, such as a long shot or a sure thing.

This is, instead, about what’s in the Cards.

As in the University of Louisville in general and the Cardinals basketball team in particular.

You know the program? It’s the one that had a coach who had perfectly tailored suits to match his perfectly coiffed hair.

Not only that, Denzel Edwin Crum, better known as Denny, mentored players who came out of nowhere to lead the Cardinals to the promised land.

Remember Pervis “Never Nervous” Ellison, who happened to be from Savannah and led the Cardinals to their second national title in 1986, a 72-69 victory over Duke in which “Never Nervous” collected 25 points and 11 rebounds to become only the second freshman to earn the NCAA Most Outstanding Player of the tourney.

The University of Louisville has also become the destination of players who have Daniel Island connections and a college coach who also has ties to the idyllic island.

The pipeline began when former Bishop England star Aidan McCool transferred from the University of Maryland to Louisville, a city known for its hoops, horse racing, bourbon, more hoops, and chicken. The Cardinals play in the KFC Yum Center.

However, the past two seasons proved to be painful as the Cardinals parted ways with former coach Kenny Payne, who was 12-52 at his alma mater.

The scholarship and walk-on players scattered, and just like that, Pat Kelsey was hired when the program was down to one player.

Kelsey lived on Daniel Island and was the coach of the College of Charleston Cougars. His stock was off the charts in the Holy City as he guided the Cougars to back-to-back NCAA playoff appearances. He reached his goal of rebuilding the roster, which has been ranked as high as No. 1 in the country, according to some gurus who follow the transfer portal.

With NIL and the transfer portal gutting the roster, Kelsey went to work and scored his first major victory to build the roster. The one holdover? McCool from BE.

Finally, Patrick Antonelli, who was McCool’s teammate at BE, opted to transfer to Louisville for his final season after spending four years at Division II Emory & Henry College, which is located in Virginia.

Many know Antonelli’s mother, Debbie, as a precise basketball analyst. On the day he announced, she was all mother.

“She cried,” Patrick said of her reaction to the big news. “She knew that’s what I wanted. She knew that’s what I worked for. That’s why I worked so hard.”

Recently retired Bishop England boys’ coach Bryan Grevey coached McCool during the 2019-20 season, when the team arguably had its best season ever with a 26-3 record and a 20-game winning streak.

McCool averaged 14.7 points per game to lead the Bishops in scoring, while Antonelli collected 13.4 points and 6.3 assists per contest.

“Both of these players are good for the program,” Grevey said. “Both players worked hard and are well-versed in fundamentals. I’m excited for both of them, and I’m excited for Coach Kelsey.”